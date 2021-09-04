Defense shines but offense stumbles in Freedom’s 13-7 loss to Forestview

A mixed bag of a performance for the Freedom football team contained a disappointing one-score loss on an otherwise comfortable late-summer evening.
The defense did enough to set up an opportunity for a win, but an uneven offense and one untimely slip-up on special teams kept the Patriots from winning their home-opener late Friday, falling to nonconference opponent Forestview by a 13-7 score.
The FHS defense did its job and then some, holding the Jaguars to no gain or a loss on 13 of their 38 plays from scrimmage. The Patriots’ run-stuffers and pass-rushers were especially successful, limiting Forestview to just five yards on 29 carries and dropping visiting QB Austin Parker for a loss five different times, including for losses of 16 and 18 yards.
In all, the Jaguars were limited to 84 yards from scrimmage with the only big highlight a 25-yard passing touchdown early in the second quarter to make it 13-0.
On the other side, the Freedom offense didn’t find the end zone until just 46 seconds remained, and a pooch kickoff into the gap to try to get the ball one last time rolled out of bounds.
The offensive unit also stalled out and lost yards on a goal-to-go drive just before halftime, and FHS’ special teams additionally gave up a 53-yard punt return touchdown in the first quarter.
All-in-all, just a couple more plays in those phases could have meant a 2-0 start for Freedom.
“We have to continue to play defense like we did tonight,” said second-year FHS coach Justin Hawn. “I’m so proud of them. Coach (Bradley) Frodge and the defensive staff did a great job. I’m proud of the physicality they played with against a bigger opponent, for sure.
“But offensively, it’s like we do one thing right and two things wrong. We keep shooting ourselves in the foot. We’ve got to eliminate that. I’ve got to fix that stuff.”
The best example of the foot-shooting came on the drive that expired along with the first half.
With 7:06 to play in the second quarter, a 21-yard kickoff return by Joe Cunningham set up FHS at its own 31-yard line. The first two plays gained no yardage before sophomore quarterback Jaylen Barnett connected with senior wide receiver Sacred Baylor for a 19-yard gain. But two plays and a penalty later, the Patriots (1-1) faced a third-and-23 at their own 37.
A 16-yard run by Barnett got things into a manageable fourth-and-7 just over midfield, and a 14-yard pass from Barnett to Tavion Dula gave the hosts’ drive new life. But another penalty and a 10-yard loss on a sack put Freedom right back into a bad down-and-distance situation at second-and-25.
Another connection from Barnett to Dula, this one a 10-yarder, helped the cause a little, but the drive appeared done after a 12-yard sack. Then, a fourth-and-27 became a little bit more feasible after a one-yard run by Barnett earned a 15-yard facemask penalty on Forestview, then the Pats converted the ensuing fourth-and-11 on a 31-yard strike from Barnett to Dula for first-and-goal.
But the first-down snap at the 3-yard line went over Barnett’s head for a nine-yard loss, second down saw the QB’s run get stuffed for a loss of one, and a two-yard pass from Barnett to Cunningham on third down was of little help. Barnett was sacked for a loss of eight as the clock hit triple zeroes, his scramble to the far sideline not finding any open receivers.
The rollercoaster of a drive was all for naught — 50 yards gained, but 50 yards lost through negative plays and penalties, of which Freedom totaled 16 and 13 (for 79 yards), respectively.
“We have to emphasize focusing on the actual play,” Hawn said. “Focus on the play in front of us, don’t worry about the last one. We’ve got to get it snapped, we’ve got to get a catch by the quarterback and we’ve got to complete passes.
“We had plenty of opportunities, we just left them out there. It’s disappointing, obviously, but it’s something where’s it’s a beautiful thing that we get another opportunity to try it again next week.”
The 15-yard TD pass from Barnett to Baylor as the game neared its conclusion capped an 11-play, 86-yard drive that consumed 2:09 off the clock and also featured a big negative play on a bad snap and a holding penalty on a gainful pass play.
Barnett finished interception-free for the second straight time to start the season, completing 17 of 30 passes for 178 yards, all career-highs. Baylor caught eight passes for 94 yards and Dula reeled in five receptions for 70 yards. Demarcus Lowrance led FHS in rushing on six carries.
Defensively, the Patriots were paced by six tackles apiece from B.G. Hampton (three for loss) and Chris Hensley (½ sack, two for loss). Lowrance added five stops (one for loss), Curt Young had 1 ½ sacks and three tackles for loss, Mikey Cowling had a tackle for loss and a pass breakup and Simeon Reid tallied a sack.
Freedom remains home this coming Friday to host crosstown rival Patton in Motown Throwdown XII, the rivalry game that wasn’t played this past spring due to COVID-19-abbreviated schedules.
