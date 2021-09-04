Defense shines but offense stumbles in Freedom’s 13-7 loss to Forestview

Another connection from Barnett to Dula, this one a 10-yarder, helped the cause a little, but the drive appeared done after a 12-yard sack. Then, a fourth-and-27 became a little bit more feasible after a one-yard run by Barnett earned a 15-yard facemask penalty on Forestview, then the Pats converted the ensuing fourth-and-11 on a 31-yard strike from Barnett to Dula for first-and-goal.

But the first-down snap at the 3-yard line went over Barnett’s head for a nine-yard loss, second down saw the QB’s run get stuffed for a loss of one, and a two-yard pass from Barnett to Cunningham on third down was of little help. Barnett was sacked for a loss of eight as the clock hit triple zeroes, his scramble to the far sideline not finding any open receivers.

The rollercoaster of a drive was all for naught — 50 yards gained, but 50 yards lost through negative plays and penalties, of which Freedom totaled 16 and 13 (for 79 yards), respectively.

“We have to emphasize focusing on the actual play,” Hawn said. “Focus on the play in front of us, don’t worry about the last one. We’ve got to get it snapped, we’ve got to get a catch by the quarterback and we’ve got to complete passes.