Defensive touchdowns, explosive Barnett lead Freedom past East Burke 33-20

A pair of defensive touchdowns and a dynamic performance from junior quarterback Jaylen Barnett paved the way for Freedom to yet again reach new milestones in its longtime rivalry with East Burke.

The host Patriots won Fat Friday XLVIII by a 33-20 final score, extending their series-record winning streak to 12 games dating back to 2010. The nonconference win also was FHS’ 30th all-time over the Cavaliers.

The series was tied at 18 wins apiece after EB scored its most recent victory in the series in 2009, but Freedom has distanced itself with a dozen in a row since.

“It’s always big. Yeah, it’s not the same as old Fat Friday the way a lot of our coaching staff talks about it, but it’s still a county game and a legacy, and you want to win those games,” said third-year FHS coach Justin Hawn, who improved to 2-0 versus EB.

With 15 seconds left in the first half and the game tied 7-7, Freedom (1-1) saw a scoring threat seemingly go down the drain when Barnett was intercepted by Cannon Morrison at the goal line on fourth-and-17. But on East Burke’s next play, as quarterback Ben Mast searched his way through the pile, Pats linebacker Mikey Cowling suddenly emerged from the scrum with the football and made it into the end zone for a surprising touchdown.

“(Freedom defensive coordinator Ian) Cooper sent me on a blitz, and when I came in there, I moved a lineman and hit the quarterback,” Cowling said. “I started pulling the ball out. It took me a minute to get out, but once I got it out, I turned around and started running.”

The EB sideline showed its displeasure that forward progress was not ruled, but the damage was done and the visitors had to head into halftime with a touchdown deficit.

Things seemed to take a positive turn for the Cavaliers (1-1) out of the break when the EB defense forced a fumble on Freedom’s fourth play and Jacob Dellinger recovered. But five plays later, after an East Burke fumble and personal foul penalty handed the Cavs a 21-yard loss, FHS linebacker Curt Young jumped in front of Mast’s screen pass, caught it off his own tip and rumbled 15 yards for the hosts’ second defensive score in just 3:42 of game time.

“It felt great. I just wanted to put emotion in the game,” Young said. “I wanted my team and all the fans to get energy into the game. I was just rushing the passer.”

“It shows how hard our kids are playing on defense, and it’s a good job scheme-wise from coach Cooper and the defensive staff,” Hawn said. “They’re putting our kids in good positions. That does bode well. Obviously, two defensive touchdowns is something that a lot of defenses don’t get in a season.

“The fact you get them in one night’s big, especially in a county game. That changed the game twice.”

East Burke finally got back on its feet when Levi Coble capped a six-play, 51-yard drive (aided by Caden Buff’s 18-yard kickoff return and a Freedom personal foul penalty) with a 13-yard rushing touchdown, his second of the game after he put EB on the board early in the second quarter.

Then down just 21-14, East Burke really had a chance to make things interesting when Freedom coughed up the ball on the ensuing kickoff and set up the visitors at the Patriots’ 20-yard line. A handful of runs by Coble and Jacob Dellinger set up a third-and-goal for EB at the 1, but the outcome was disastrous as the Cavs had trouble on the snap, which bounced around to the right and into the Patriots’ hands.

“It’s playing hard until the whistle blows,” Hawn said.

Barnett — who scored the game’s opening TD from a yard out to cap an eight-play, 67-yard possession near the end of the first quarter after EB missed a 27-yard field goal try — really took control of the game from there.

On a 98-yard touchdown drive, Barnett had a 17-yard run and a pair of completions for 19 yards before equaling that with a 36-yard zig-zag to the end zone on a play that didn’t seem to be going anywhere at first.

Down 27-14 just before the end of the third quarter, East Burke did respond with an 11-play, 76-yard drive (aided by a pair of Freedom personal foul penalties) that ended with a Dellinger six-yard touchdown run.

But Barnett still had things under control, orchestrating a five-play, 47-yard drive (after EB’s unsuccessful onside kick attempt) that ended with his 19-yard scoring run, which was reminiscent of his previous unscripted TD.

“I was just trying to find open grass and open teammates,” said Barnett, who finished with 166 yards and three TDs on 16 rushing attempts and went 13 of 23 for 143 yards through the air. “I wanted to keep the game alive.”

Added Hawn: “I’m just so proud of the kid for stepping up. We were going to use him in a variety of different roles this year, and he got forced into action at quarterback (due to an injury to Landon Cox), which is something he didn’t practice as much. He’s just done exactly what we’ve asked him to do.”

Barnett divvied up his 13 completions to six different receivers, but his favorite target on the night was Tiras Walker, who reeled in four catches for 74 yards, including receptions of 42 and 24 yards.

“I just told Jaylen to trust me,” Walker said. “I trusted him, and we just made it work.”

Barnett’s other completions went to Tavion Dula (4-21), Sacred Baylor (2-18), Jacob Caldwell (1-15), Avery Pollard (1-10) and Kaden Lytle (1-5). B.G. Hampton added 41 yards on nine carries for the Patriots, who triumphed despite 14 penalties for 126 yards.

East Burke was led by Coble, who finished with 126 yards and the two scores on 18 carries. Dellinger ran 23 times for 90 yards and Buff finished with 29 yards on 11 attempts. Mast went 5 of 10 for 53 yards and the interception after EB did not complete a pass in the previous week’s season-opening win over Patton. Tight end Darren Hammons reeled in a 21-yard catch, Dellinger (on two catches) and Coble (on one) had 13 receiving yards and Buff caught a six-yard pass.

Pollard led the Freedom defense with nine tackles, including one for loss. Cowling finished with eight tackles, Young (two for loss) and Chris Hensley (blocked extra point) had seven apiece, Fredy Vicente Perez (one for loss) made six stops and Demarcus Lowrance had five. Kenton Gupton, Julius Reid-Surratt, Michael Johnson and Eli Thomas had additional stops in the backfield and Quentin Harbison had a fourth-down pass breakup to end EB’s final possession.

For EB, the defense was led by Luke Wilson (sack) with 10 tackles. Morrison and Mason Robison had interceptions and Dellinger, Hayden Parker (sack) and Gavon Franklin had tackles for loss.

Freedom travels to nonconference Forestview next Friday while East Burke hosts non-league Draughn for the “Five Miles of Wild” county showdown.