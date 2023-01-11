Dellinger drains seven 3s, Freedom boys top South Caldwell 76-58

Senior Dyson Dellinger knocked down seven 3-pointers and the Freedom boys basketball team held off Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opponent South Caldwell 76-58 in Tuesday night’s home game in Morganton.

Dellinger hit back-to-back treys in the first quarter to give the Patriots (12-3, 2-0 NWC) an early 13-5 edge. His third make from beyond the arc came later in the first to put FHS up 20-8. The hosts led 25-16 after a period of play as they asserted a breakneck pace early on but also lost star sophomore Amore Connelly to some nagging injuries for most of the contest.

“I thought we started well and I thought we played well down the stretch,” Zimmerman said. “We just got some complacency in those second and third quarters. It was just habits. Our habits in practice have got to be better. Our habits in warmups have got to be better. Overall, our habits have got to be better, and that will take care of it.”

After the hosts led 38-29 at halftime, Dellinger made two more 3s in quick succession in the third quarter to boost the hosts to leads of 44-32 and 47-38. His sixth with 7:00 left in the game as Freedom went up 56-46 and the seventh fell just over 2 minutes later to make it 66-49. Those last two makes bookended a pair of free throws as Dellinger finished with a game-high 23 points.

The seven makes from beyond the arc were two shy of the school record of nine, held by both Sam Ford and Fletcher Abee.

“We had to play a solid game,” Dellinger said. “I missed a few in between, but my teammates and coaches told me to just keep shooting. I’ve just got the easy part, shooting shots. They give me the shots.

“(Seeing shots fall) gives me all the confidence in the world. My teammates give me confidence and tell me every day to shoot the ball.”

Freedom made 13 3-pointers in all as Connelly, Keegan Clark, Mekhi Harris, Braxton King, Gavin McNaughton and Avery Pollard all hit one apiece as Dellinger set the tone early.

“(Dellinger) played great,” Zimmerman said. “You talk about having good habits, Dyson’s got great habits. Typically, basketball rewards you for that. I’m really proud of not just hit shot-making ability, but how hard he played and how many loose balls he got and how well he defended and what a great teammate he was.

“He’s got a great motor. He’s a great leader. And even when he’s not making shots, he still impacts the game in a big way.”

Harris finished with 16 points for Freedom and McNaughton also reached double figures with 10. Kaden Lytle (nine points), Clark (seven), Pollard (four), Connelly (three), King (three) and Max Taylor (one) rounded out the scoring for the hosts.

Connor Setzer (20 points), Carter Anderson (16) and Tyler Eggars (14) led the Spartans.

GIRLS

Freedom 50, South Caldwell 36

The Lady Patriots (10-5, 1-1 NWC) scored their first league win after recovering from a slow start Tuesday at home in Morganton.

Freedom quickly fell behind 14-5 before the game was 6 minutes old as Lady Spartans post Lillie Bumgarner scored 12 first-quarter points. But FHS made some adjustments from there, led 22-19 at halftime and held Bumgarner to just nine points across the final three periods.

“Me know our conference is good,” said Freedom coach Amber Reddick. “Every conference game is going to be a grind, and we knew (Bumgarner) is a good post player. She was giving us some fits early. We just made a couple adjustments, but I think it’s a sign that were a young team that’s maturing.

“We got down and we didn’t panic. We talked about what adjustments we needed to make, and we made them and just chipped away at it. We had the lead at halftime. I think that’s a sign that we’re starting to jell and play together and mature as a team.”

Freedom’s comeback included a 13-0 spree spanning the first two quarters, including a Haven Gladden 3-pointer, an Ava Whisnant rebound basket and a 4 for 4 showing at the foul line for Sydnie Demiter. Back-to-back 3s from Gladden and Peyton Caldwell spurred a 13-2 run in the third quarter. And Statlee McGee went 4 for 6 from the stripe over the final 54 seconds to help seal the victory.

Demiter (15 points) and Caldwell (11) scored in double figures for FHS. McGee (nine), Gladden (six), Ava Cooke (four), Ava Whitaker (three) and Whisnant (two) capped off the scoring.

Bumgarner finished with 21 points for South Caldwell as the only Lady Spartan to score more than six.