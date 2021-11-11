Difficulty level rises greatly for Draughn in 2nd round vs. E. Randolph

“We’ve got to be good on some things coming off of the run with play-action passes and our short throws (from QB Eli Tillery). We’ve got to continue moving the ball down the field.”

The Eastern Randolph defense allows just 6.6 points per game, however.

“A lot of (Eastern Randolph’s) linemen will play both ways at key times and get after it up front, and they’ve got two linebackers who are really aggressive on the run,” Powell said. “Their secondary is quick and aggressive.

“It’s going to be tough for us, but we’re excited to be playing and excited for the opportunity. Our philosophy is if you’re in the playoffs, every week is 0-0 and we need to be 1-0 at the end of this week. We know a lot of people don’t think we’ve got a chance, but we’re going to go down there and play four quarters to the best of our ability and give it all we’ve got.”

Powell also praised his defense for its rebound effort last week against Elkin after it struggled mightily across the final couple games of the regular season. It’ll take an even better performance against Eastern Randolph, which averages 38.1 points per game.

“They got 11 hats on the football (last week), and that’s what we’ll have to do Friday night,” Powell said.