Difficulty level rises greatly for Draughn in 2nd round vs. E. Randolph

If last week felt like a breeze, this one’s going to be more like a stout headwind.
The difficult level ramps up significantly in Ramseur for the Draughn football team in tonight’s NCHSAA 1A second-round state playoff game at top-seeded Eastern Randolph, which will kick off at 7:30 p.m.
No. 16 Draughn, coming off a 56-9 first-round home win over No. 17 Elkin last Friday night, definitely will be tested by an Eastern Randolph team that hasn’t been challenged much all season and had the luxury of a first-round bye while DHS was demolishing the Buckin’ Elks.
Eastern Randolph, the Piedmont 1A/2A Conference champion, is 9-0 this season and has only played one game closer than three possessions all year, an 8-6 road win over nonconference Burlington Williams on Sept. 10. The next closest games were a 32-14 victory over county and conference rival Southwestern Randolph on Oct. 1 and a 38-16 league win over Providence Grove on Oct. 15, both at home.
Eastern Randolph has held everyone else to one score or fewer, including two straight shutouts to end the regular season, and collectively has outscored its competition 343-59 this fall. The team is led by a successful head coach in Burton Cates, who previously retired before rejoining the program that plays its home games in a stadium named after him.
“They’re the No. 1 seed for a reason,” said Draughn coach Chris Powell. “They’re undefeated. They’re a very athletic, big football team. They’ve got several linemen who are 6-(foot)-4 and bigger, well over 260, 275 (pounds), and they move well. They’ve got skill guys who can go at any point in time. They’ve got a big quarterback who’s a baseball player and two running backs who remind me a lot of the boys from Mount Airy. Offensively, they’re athletic and very good.”
In addition to Mount Airy, Powell also compared the Eastern Randolph attack to Hickory. Both of those teams dealt Draughn difficult nonconference losses in the season’s first two weeks.
QB Stratton Barwick, praised by the Asheboro Courier-Tribune for his deep-ball ability, leads the offense with a receiving corps of Elias Alston, Delonte Glover and Jake Fesmire at his disposal. But the Courier-Tribune also notes that Eastern Randolph emphasizes the run game, led by Na’Hiem Lilly running behind that big O-line.
And the ground likely is where Draughn’s offensive attack will focus, too, especially with sophomore running back Nigel Dula coming off a record-setting performance. There wasn’t much mystery versus Elkin as he took his 23 carries for a new county-record 478 yards and tied the Burke mark with six rushing touchdowns.
They’ll likely lean on him as much as they can again this week. He’ll lead a Draughn unit tasked with avoiding turnovers and controlling the clock with a steady running game behind a highly regarded offensive line.
“Nigel’s performance and the offensive line’s performance was phenomenal (last week),” Powell said. “He’s been the backbone of the offense this year with over 1,700 yards rushing as only a sophomore. We’re going to put a lot of faith in him. We’ve got a lot of faith in him. But in the back of our minds, too, we’re thinking if we’re (Eastern Randolph) and they just saw him go for 470-some yards, they’re going to be really focused on stopping the run.
“We’ve got to be good on some things coming off of the run with play-action passes and our short throws (from QB Eli Tillery). We’ve got to continue moving the ball down the field.”
The Eastern Randolph defense allows just 6.6 points per game, however.
“A lot of (Eastern Randolph’s) linemen will play both ways at key times and get after it up front, and they’ve got two linebackers who are really aggressive on the run,” Powell said. “Their secondary is quick and aggressive.
“It’s going to be tough for us, but we’re excited to be playing and excited for the opportunity. Our philosophy is if you’re in the playoffs, every week is 0-0 and we need to be 1-0 at the end of this week. We know a lot of people don’t think we’ve got a chance, but we’re going to go down there and play four quarters to the best of our ability and give it all we’ve got.”
Powell also praised his defense for its rebound effort last week against Elkin after it struggled mightily across the final couple games of the regular season. It’ll take an even better performance against Eastern Randolph, which averages 38.1 points per game.
“They got 11 hats on the football (last week), and that’s what we’ll have to do Friday night,” Powell said.
For Draughn, this game will be a new experience for everyone involved. As last week’s win was the program’s first in the playoffs since 2011, no player on the roster has ever been to the second round of the tournament and Powell has not done so as head coach.
He has experience in this territory as an assistant, however, and Draughn will lean on that and not worry too much about the stage.
“Any time that you’re in this situation, you always think about the opportunities to make school history,” Powell said. “But at the end of the day for us, it’s a ballgame. It doesn’t matter if we’re playing them here, playing them there; first round, second round, third round. Our goal is just to go out and win and give it 110%.
“I’ve had the opportunity as an assistant coach to be in a state semifinal game. It was the same philosophy there. We didn’t look at it as a huge, big thing for us. It’s a ballgame, they’re a good football team, we’re a good football team. Let’s go out here and see which one of us can be the most successful on Friday night.”
The Draughn-Eastern Randolph winner will advance to next week’s third round to take on either No. 8 Mountain Heritage or No. 9 Murphy.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.