Draughn, Andrews set to slug it out for spot in 1A West Regional finals

VALDESE — The next step in the Draughn football team’s unprecedented run through the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs will land it in far-flung Andrews this Friday night.

The two squads, both nicknamed the Wildcats with Andrews a No. 2 seed and Draughn as the No. 6 seed, will battle for the right to advance to the NCHSAA 1A West Regional finals on Dec. 2, just one step away from the state championship game.

The postseason took a step up in intensity last week as Draughn (12-1) reached and won in the third round for the first time ever, toppling No. 3 Thomasville 19-14 on the road. DHS likely can expect another increase in difficulty against Andrews (13-0), the undefeated champions of the Smoky Mountain 1A Conference coming off a 50-23 third-round thrashing of SMC runner-up Murphy, the No. 7 seed.

“They’re a great football team. You don’t get to Thanksgiving weekend by not being that,” said Draughn coach Chris Powell.

Andrews is led by a pair of 1,000-yard running backs — just like Thomasville was — in seniors Isaac Weaver and Austin Martin, both of whom have totaled around 20 rushing touchdowns this fall, along with quarterback Donovan Bateman, who has played efficiently.

“They’ve got two great running backs in Weaver and Martin, and both of them are seniors,” Powell said. “The Weaver kid is a little taller and maybe not as thick, but runs well. The Martin kid is more of a true fullback-style. He’s stocky and about 225 or 230 (pounds), and he’s a bruiser. Both of them run the ball very well. That’s a big focal point for us.

“The quarterback is a tall kid, too. He’s lanky, about 6-2 and 150 or 155. And he’s a great athlete, too. Last week, we had the challenge of stopping two great running backs. We’ve got that same challenge again this week, just out of a different style of offense. Both of us score a lot of points, but we do it different ways.”

Powell said Andrews runs a version of the wing-T offense, giving looks similar to what local fans may have seen out of South Caldwell. Like Thomasville, Andrews will have both of its backs on the field together on nearly every play. Weaver sometimes lines up at the wingback position or in the slot. Other times, they line up side-by-side in the backfield.

“The Weaver kid is, in my opinion, one of the better backs that we have seen this year, and the Martin kid is, as well,” Powell said. “We’ve got to know where No. 5 and No. 7 are, and we’ve got to be great tacklers. I thought we did a great job of that this past Friday, so we’ve got to go to work doing that again this Friday.

“I think (last week’s performance) gives the defense a good bit of confidence. But at the same time, we also know we’re going into this as the underdog. People up there in the Smoky Mountain Conference, they’re hard-nosed mountain football. But we’ve also got a chip on our shoulder. Our kids love being the underdog. We love the fact that people don’t think we can stop their running game and things like that. We’ve got to be the defense we can be and the defense we played as last Friday night getting 11 hats to the football, forcing turnovers and forcing them into third-and-long.”

The Draughn offense, meanwhile, continues to show it can hit opponents from any part of the field. Dual-threat quarterback Eli Tillery, a junior, has thrown for 2,259 yards and 29 touchdowns this fall with just four interceptions, also running for 564 yards and nine more scores.

Running back Nigel Dula has amassed 1,477 yards and 26 touchdowns on 156 carries (9.47 yards per attempt) and has caught 10 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown. He also threw a 31-yard TD on a trick play versus Thomasville a week ago.

In the receiving corps, Draughn boasts wideouts Zach Pinkerton (47-970-17), Connor Pinkerton (22-328-1) and Tywan Nemorin (17-201-1) and tight ends Eli Pritchard (28-396-10) and Jacob Mull (7-118), all of whom have stepped up at key times throughout the season.

The teams share two opponents this fall as Draughn defeated Highland Tech in nonconference 62-6 and Mitchell in both league play (56-21) and the second round of the playoffs (35-10) while Andrews topped the Rams 77-8 in the first round of the postseason and the Mountaineers 44-27 in a non-league game, but Powell is looking too much into any of those scores.

“Mitchell was a different football team when they played them than when we played them both times,” Powell said. “I think Mitchell was healthier this last time we played than they were at that point in the year. And both of us beat Highland Tech with a fairly large margin.

“So, you can’t really look at that. When you look at (Andrews’) film, they saw a wing-T team like them last week at Murphy. They saw a full spread with Mountain Island Charter the week before (in the second round). You saw two different defenses from (Andrews). So, there again, we’re kind of a mixture of tight end and full spread, so we don’t really know how they’re going to adjust, even though we know that they’re basing out of a 4-3 (alignment). A lot early on is going to be kind of feeling them out and seeing what their adjustments are going to be to some of our formations.”

The Draughn-Andrews winner will advance to take on either No. 1 Eastern Randolph (11-1) or No. 4 Mount Airy (12-1) for a regional championship.