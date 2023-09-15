VALDESE — Draughn High School athletic director Eric Shehan recently announced a round of coaching changes, in particular several that affect a few springtime sports.

Highlighting the moves are Chris Powell taking over the Lady Wildcats’ softball program and Kenny Stephens ascending to the role of DHS head baseball coach.

Powell takes command in softball from Chris Cozort, who led the team from eight years and had many successes including plenty of wins, conference championship-contending seasons and deep playoff runs.

“I’m excited to take over the reins of our softball program,” said Powell, who also is the head football coach at Draughn and has worked as an assistant under Cozort for the past few seasons. “I have worked alongside Cozort for five years and have learned a lot from him. He has built a solid program, and I look forward to hopefully continuing that.

“We have an amazing group of returning young ladies. I’m excited to work with them, as well as our newcomers, and get rolling. A big ‘thank you’ to our administration and Cozort for putting their faith in me to continue to lead this program.”

Cozort is stepping aside so he can commit more time to watching his daughter, Katie, play softball at Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, Shehan said.

On the baseball side, Stephens rises to the lead posting after eight years on staff under multiple head coaches, most recently Mason Biddix, who had the team at or near the top of the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference the past couple seasons.

“I am excited coming off of what we’ve had in the past and what we’ve built on,” said Stephens, who is in his eighth year with the program overall. “It’s pretty exciting to take over a program that’s on the climb like we have been. We don’t want to count our chickens before they hatch, but I like what we’re bringing back, especially with the pitching staff and the experience.

“Losing Trey (Jensen) and some of the others really hurt us, but I like what we’re bringing back. And what we’ve seen in the weight room so far is a team that’s really bought in. They’re a lot of hard workers.”

Former head coach Yates Jensen, Jacob Raby and Shawn Yambor will work as assistants under Stephens after Biddix accepted an assistant coaching job at Florida Southern College.

Additionally for the spring season, Herlinton Rugama will take over the girls soccer team. Rugama, who joined the program as an assistant coach last year and is a longtime player and referee, also is the head coach of the Wildcat boys for the first time this fall.

“Shawn Street, who has been a valuable asset for the school and the soccer program, will continue to help grow these programs serving as the assistant coach for both,” Shehan said.

As for the winter season, Stephanie Mull is the new head coach for the DHS swim team.

“Mull was a high school swimmer and has been an ardent supporter of the DHS swim program for the last several years,” Shehan said.

Mull also serves as the media coordinator at the school.

“Our programs have seen improvement and success over the past few years,” Shehan said. “These coaches hope to continue the positive trend.”