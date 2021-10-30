Draughn at home, Freedom on road next week to start football playoffs

CHAPEL HILL — The NCHSAA announced its state playoff pairings for football on Saturday, and two Burke County teams’ seasons continue into next week.

Draughn is the lone team to stay at home for a first-round game. The No. 16 seed Wildcats (5-5), a wild-card from the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference, play No. 17 Elkin (3-6) in a 1A West contest which is expected to start Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The winner next meets the bracket’s overall top seed Eastern Randolph (9-0), who’s on a bye in round one.

Freedom (5-4), a wild-card entry from the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, meanwhile hits the road to face a familiar foe Friday to open the 3A West playoffs.

The No. 26 seed Patriots play Friday at 7:30 p.m. at No. 7 Hibriten (6-3), who earned the NWC’s No. 2 seed by virtue of beating South Caldwell in a rematch Friday.

Hibriten beat Freedom 42-14 to open league play on Oct. 1.

The winner will face Friday’s first-round winner between No. 10 Concord (6-3) and No. 23 Tuscola (6-4).

Both teams are back in the playoffs after a year away. Freedom won its most recent playoff victory in 2015, while Draughn's only postseason win came in 2011. The Wildcats' last home playoff game was in 2012.

For complete pairings, visit bit.ly/3o0H4T1.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.