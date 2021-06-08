 Skip to main content
Draughn baseball duo shares county athlete of week
Draughn baseball duo shares county athlete of week

  • Updated
spl0609 HS AOW ad

Draughn’s Marshall Byrd, left, and Gabe Strickland, right, with Farm Bureau agent Zac Smith

Draughn baseball seniors Marshall Byrd and Gabe Strickland are The News Herald’s Farm Bureau co-athletes of the week for May 31 to June 5.

The duo led the Wildcats to a pair of wins over Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference foe West Iredell, 12-2 at home Tuesday and 16-4 on the road Thursday, to keep DHS in the hunt for third place in the final NWFAC standings with a week to play.

On Tuesday, Byrd started on the mound and went the distance in the six-inning game, tossing 10 strikeouts while scattering four hits, two earned runs and one walk. He went 2 for 4 at the plate with an RBI. And on Thursday, Byrd was 2 for 5 with three runs and two RBIs.

Strickland batted 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs on Tuesday. And then on Thursday, he came onto the mound in relief and was one DHS error away from a perfect stint with eight strikeouts and no hits, walks or runs allowed over five innings. He went 2 for 4 at the plate with two runs scored, two RBIs and a walk.

The News Herald will recognize an athlete of the week throughout the 2020-21 school year.

