Draughn baseball duo shares county athlete of week

Draughn baseball seniors Marshall Byrd and Gabe Strickland are The News Herald’s Farm Bureau co-athletes of the week for May 31 to June 5.

The duo led the Wildcats to a pair of wins over Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference foe West Iredell, 12-2 at home Tuesday and 16-4 on the road Thursday, to keep DHS in the hunt for third place in the final NWFAC standings with a week to play.

On Tuesday, Byrd started on the mound and went the distance in the six-inning game, tossing 10 strikeouts while scattering four hits, two earned runs and one walk. He went 2 for 4 at the plate with an RBI. And on Thursday, Byrd was 2 for 5 with three runs and two RBIs.

Strickland batted 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs on Tuesday. And then on Thursday, he came onto the mound in relief and was one DHS error away from a perfect stint with eight strikeouts and no hits, walks or runs allowed over five innings. He went 2 for 4 at the plate with two runs scored, two RBIs and a walk.

The News Herald will recognize an athlete of the week throughout the 2020-21 school year.