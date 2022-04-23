Draughn baseball tops Madison to gain control of WHC

VALDESE — On the 26th birthday of Draughn baseball coach Mason Biddix, his Wildcats had the chance to claim control of outright first place in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference standings with a win over visiting Madison, 6-2.

Draughn built a 6-0 lead through three innings, an advantage it had to hold on to late as the Patriots scored two fifth-inning runs and loaded the bases in the seventh.

Relief pitcher Jacob Mull helped the Wildcats hang on for the win, firing four strikeouts in his three innings on the mound before Biddix received a Gatorade ice bath in celebration of the win, which put DHS a game up with three WHC contests left to play this regular season.

The Patriots won the teams' meeting in Marshall, 5-4, on March 29.

"We knew coming into this game we had to take care of business," said Biddix. "Madison was a good team and we had to play our best baseball."

The runs for Draughn (14-3, 8-1 WHC) came in the first (two) and third (four) innings as Tate Jensen crossed home plate twice.

Brayden Schutt (2 for 4), Trey Jensen, Mull and Logan McGee also scored a run, with McGee supplying a third-inning, two-run single.

Mull also batted in two runs off a first-inning groundout and a third-inning double.

Afterward, five Wildcat batters were left on base as Madison managed to turn a 5-2-3 sixth-inning double play.

Tate Jensen started on the mound, tossing eight strikeouts in his four innings on the mound.

With three conference games left, Biddix knows there is still improvement to hold onto the conference lead.

"We've got to finish strong and not ride high off a win," Biddix said. "Take care of business one game at a time."

