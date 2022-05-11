Draughn baseball wins first-round game over Highland Tech comfortably, 10-0

VALDESE — The Draughn baseball team looked every bit the part of a Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference champion and No. 2 West seed in the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs as the postseason got rolling on Tuesday night.

The host Wildcats (20-3) had very little trouble with No. 31 seed Highland Tech, winning the first-round playoff matchup by run-rule, 10-0 in six innings. With the win and courtesy of its high seed, DHS will remain at home for Thursday’s second-round contest with No. 18 Uwharrie Charter (8-14).

Leading just 1-0 through 2 ½ innings, the game broke open with the hosts’ seven-run frenzy in the third inning, which started with a solo home run in the No. 9 hole from John Robert Abernathy, the first batter to face Rams relief pitcher Logan Barber, who took over on the mound to start the bottom of the frame.

“He hung a curveball in there,” Abernathy said. “I saw it the pitch before and I laid on it. (On the next pitch), I saw it hung and busted it over the fence.

“That (inning) was a big start. The first and second innings, we kind of weren’t bringing the bats. In the third inning, we really jumped on them and kind of set the tone for the rest of the game.”

Leadoff man Brayden Schutt followed up Abernathy’s solo dinger with a centerfield double, then took third on Tate Jensen’s sacrifice fly. Immediately thereafter, Trey Jensen’s home run over the centerfield fence made it 4-0.

Jacob Mull was up next and recorded a base hit, advancing to second when Logan McGee reached on an error, stealing third base and making it home on a Highland Tech throwing error. A Tanner Woody single scored McGee to make it 6-0, then Woody came around on Kelton Mitchell’s left-field double for a 7-0 advantage. Mitchell scored DHS’ final run of the inning on a Thomas Lambert hit.

After scoreless fourth and fifth frames, Schutt started off the sixth with a walk, stole second base and moved to third on Tate Jensen’s single. After Trey Jensen walked, McGee was able to end it with a two-RBI hit to center that scored Schutt and Tate Jensen.

Schutt also scored the game’s first run after leading off the bottom of the first by reaching on an error that placed him on second base, getting to third on Tate Jensen’s sacrifice and scoring on another sacrifice by Trey Jensen.

With his home run and three total RBIs on the night, Trey Jensen gave himself plenty of help as he went the distance on the mound for the Wildcats, giving up just two hits and two walks and striking out 11 Rams over the course of six frames.

He got out of a bases-loaded jam with two straight strikeouts to end the top of the fourth and then stranded a pair of Highland Tech runners in scoring position in the top of the fifth with another strikeout. He retired the visitors’ side in order in the top of the sixth as Draughn sought to end it.

“I felt pretty good,” Trey Jensen said. “I had a little trouble controlling the (strike) zone, but I was able to overpower them a little bit with the fastball, especially at the bottom of the lineup.

“(The home run) was a pretty cool moment. Johnny got us started — that was pretty cool to see — and that just kind of ignited our whole offense.”

The Wildcats’ final offensive rundown saw contributions from everyone — Mitchell (2 for 3, RBI, run), Lambert (2 for 3, RBI), Tate Jensen (2 for 3, run), Trey Jensen (home run, three RBIs), Abernathy (home run), Schutt (double, three runs), McGee (hit, two RBIs, run), Woody (hit, RBI, run), Mull (hit, run).

“We came out and fought,” said Draughn head coach Mason Biddix. “We tried to treat it like it was just another game. But we also knew in the back of our minds that it was win or go home. Our guys have fought through adversity all year long. We treated every conference game like it was win or go home on our way to winning the conference.

“I’ve got to tip my hat to Trey. We weren’t sure who we were going start until last night. He got the text last night asking if he wanted the ball. I asked him, ‘You want the baseball?’ And he said, ‘Absolutely.’ So, he got it and he gave us a good quality start. We were able to get some runs for him and come out on top. So, it’s on to the next one.”

The next one entails hosting an Eagles team that finished sub-.500 both overall and in the Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference, where Uwharrie Charter finished fourth place. But UC looked better than advertised in the first round on Tuesday night, traveling to Danbury and knocking off No. 15 North Stokes by a 13-3 score.

One thing’s for sure, however: Draughn will retain the comforts of home at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

“It’s huge,” Biddix said. “I don’t think Draughn has ever been at home in the second round as a program. But it’s a testament to these guys’ hard work.

“It’s going to be huge because it’s going to be just another day. We told them after the game, we’re 1-0 tonight, enjoy it, but we’re 0-0 tomorrow. That’s something that we’re going to have to make sure we get locked in for.”

Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.