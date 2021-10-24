Draughn blanked 30-0 by Polk County

VALDESE — In a final nonconference game with Polk County pm Saturday, the Draughn football team couldn’t find the end zone in a 30-0 home defeat by the visiting Wolverines.

The game was a late addition to the schedule, serving as a COVID-19 replacement contest.

“We knew this was going to be a tough week and our goal is to win, but if we’re going to lose one, I’d rather it be a nonconference game,” said Draughn coach Chris Powell.

The Wildcats (5-4, 4-1 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) first crossed midfield in the second quarter with a 14-0 deficit as sophomore Nigel Dula busted out a 70-plus-yard kick return.

Draughn was able to drive to the opposing 9-yard line, but stalled on a third-down interception by sophomore quarterback Eli Tillery.

The Wildcats only crossed the 50-yard line twice more, only to see those drives end on another Tillery interception and a fourth-quarter pick by backup quarterback John Robert Abernathy.

Dula rushed 20 times for 91 yards and Tillery completed seven passes for 56 yards in the same week that the two underclassmen each had a 200-yard offensive performance on Tuesday in a postponed conference game versus Madison.