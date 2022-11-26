Draughn blasts Andrews, continues deepest postseason run for Burke in years

ANDREWS — In the postgame celebration, Draughn quarterback Eli Tillery got congratulations that his team already has made history — but there’s still more work to be done.

A 42-21 win in Friday’s NCHSAA 1A West Regional semifinals ensured that No. 6 seed Draughn, which topped No. 2 Andrews on the road, will keep playing into December — a first for any Burke team — with a regional final matchup on tap at No. 4 Mount Airy next week.

Draughn (13-1) — now the first team in county history to reach a baker’s dozen in wins — is the first Burke team to reach the state semifinals since Freedom in 2012, though that 3A squad needed one fewer win to reach the round in a subdivided format. No Burke team has played for a state title of any kind since the 1967 Glen Alpine team reached the 2A western finals in an era when the ultimate championships in the state were awarded for regional winners.

For Draughn, which won its first conference title this year, the production of a first 14 seasons (2008-21) that produced two total playoff wins has been doubled in this postseason alone.

Against Andrews, Draughn scored just before halftime when Tillery rolled to his right and found Zach Pinkerton for a 36-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-10 for a 20-14 advantage. Then, on the first drive of the second half with Andrews driving toward midfield, Draughn grabbed an interception that allowed it to start putting the game on ice when, two plays later, Nigel Dula ran it in from 3 yards out and Tillery connected on the two-point pass to Eli Pritchard for the game’s first two-possession lead at 28-14.

“I thought that was huge,” said DHS coach Chris Powell of the takeaway when tasked to identify the biggest play of the game.

The momentum shift came after Pritchard made an athletic play to bat down an Andrews pass and, with good fortune for the visitors, it landed in the grasp of defensive tackle Will Seagle, who then rumbled the other way for about 15 yards.

“We saw them line up in that tight end wing and I knew that they would be wanting to pass the ball,” Pritchard said. “I saw the running back go out on a little swing route and I knew the quarterback was going to throw it. So, I got up as high as I could and tried to bat it down. Obviously, I got it and it fell right into Will Seagle’s hands. He got it and ran.”

Seagle, who is one of the leaders of an impressive group of large men in the trenches for Draughn, said his first thought when the ball fell into his hands was, “Oh crap,” but he quickly rallied from there to set up the score.

“I saw the QB throw it and (Pritchard) slapped it straight to me,” Seagle said. “The tip drill that we do in practices on Tuesdays just kind of kicked in to my subconscious. I just started running.”

Andrews did respond to make it a one-score game again on its next drive, which was a methodical one, but Draughn answered that with its own nine-play, 65-yard drive that spanned the final two quarters and ended on a Tillery dive over the pylon on a scramble drill from 8 yards out after a timeout to set up a fourth-and-goal play — Draughn’s fourth TD on the final down in the last two weeks.

“(Powell) told me to roll out and we had a corner route and fade,” Tillery said. “He said, ‘If you can’t find anything, run it.’ So, I tried diving for the pylon and I got it. It surprised me. It felt like slow motion.”

After Andrews’ next drive ended with an interception and the one after that took the form of a four-and-out, Draughn removed any doubt when Dula scored his third rushing touchdown of the evening, a 39-yarder.

Setting the scene early, Draughn took the game’s opening kickoff and went 60 yards in nine plays, culminating with an 8-yard touchdown when Tillery fired a pass toward the sideline and Connor Pinkerton followed some blocks into the end zone.

“It was a little bubble screen,” Connor Pinkerton said. “It’s always good to come out and score on your first drive. It sets the tone for everything you want to do. (The offensive line) set good blocks for me out front and it was just an easy touchdown.”

Andrews quickly responded with a 70-yard TD pass from Donovan Bateman to fullback Austin Martin three plays later to knot things back up. But Draughn’s second drive also resulted in a touchdown when Dula capped an eight-play, 65-yard drive with a 5-yard rushing score.

A couple possessions later, Andrews went on a 10-play, 75-yard march that led to Martin’s 3-yard TD run and another tie score at 14-all. Draughn seized the lead for good eight plays later on Zach Pinkerton’s touchdown catch.

Dula finished with 26 carries for 166 yards and three touchdowns, placing him over 1,500 rushing yards and at 29 TDs for the fall despite three-plus games missed with an early-season injury. Dula also caught three Tillery passes for 22 yards.

Tillery went 13 of 18 through the air for 179 yards, also hitting Zach Pinkerton (6-103), Connor Pinkerton (2-37), Tywan Nemorin (1-13) and Pritchard (1-4).

Andrews (13-1), which lost for the first time, was led on the ground by Martin (17-100) and through the air by Bateman, who totaled 144 passing yards but completed just 7 of 22 attempts.

Luke Rector led the Draughn defense with nine tackles, including a sack. Donnell Wilkins tallied seven stops and a QB hurry, Thomas Lambert made six tackles and had a pass breakup, and Trevor Houston and Shaydon Pino registered five stops apiece.

Kelton Mitchell had a sack, Pritchard broke up two passes and Will Price had one batted ball.

“They love each other and they fight hard for each other,” Powell said of his players. “And when you’ve got a group of young men who do that, there are a lot of special things that can happen. Now, we’re off to Round 5.”

The Granite Bears (13-1), who beat Draughn 56-6 in last year’s season-opener, toppled No. 1 Eastern Randolph (11-2) — which beat DHS 55-20 in the second round last fall — by a 35-17 final score to advance alongside Draughn.

On the East side of the 1A bracket, No. 1 Tarboro (12-1) will host No. 3 Rosewood (10-4) for the right to go to the state championship game.