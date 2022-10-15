Draughn blows out Rosman, gets chance for outright WHC title

ROSMAN — The Draughn football team enjoyed its fifth straight blowout Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference win and set up their bid for an outright league championship in the process on the road Friday night, 63-8 over Rosman.

The Wildcats (8-1, 5-0 WHC) head into their bye week still unblemished in conference play. They have just one game left after that, at home versus Mountain Heritage on Oct. 28. The Cougars already have one loss thanks to a 35-14 road defeat at the hands of Mitchell on Friday, and the Mountaineers already lost to Draughn 56-21 in Valdese on Sept. 29.

With Mountain Heritage hosting Madison, Mitchell entertaining Rosman and Draughn idle this Friday, all three teams are poised to enter the regular season’s final week still in the equation.

Against the Tigers, Draughn was never challenged, jumping out to a 21-0 lead after a quarter before putting five touchdowns on the board in the second frame for its second straight 56-0 halftime lead.

The game’s first drive took exactly one play as quarterback Eli Tillery hit Zach Pinkerton on a 49-yard touchdown pass for a 7-0 lead. After a Rosman three-and-out, DHS running back Nigel Dula got four straight carries of 55, eight, nine and three yards, with the final being a touchdown for a 14-0 visitors’ advantage. Another Tigers three-and-out and a partially blocked punt by Eli Pritchard set up Draughn again, with a 15-yard pass from Tillery to Connor Pinkerton and a 10-yard run by Dula preceding a 13-yard TD toss from Tillery to Zach Pinkerton for a 21-0 lead.

Another Rosman three-and-out put Draughn to work on its first drive of the second quarter. Dula ran for 31 yards on the first play and Tillery hit Jacob Mull on a 25-yard completion two plays later for first and goal at the Tigers’ 9-yard line. Dula ran it twice from there, cashing in from three yards out for his second TD of the game and a four-touchdown lead. After the Tigers went three-and-out for the fourth straight time to open the game, Draughn muffed the punt, but that just set up a fifth straight three-and-out from Rosman.

After another partially blocked punt, this one from Donnell Wilkins, Draughn set up shop at the Rosman 30 and Tillery made quick work of it with a 17-yard pass to Tywan Nemorin on the first play and a 13-yard scoring toss to Connor Pinkerton on the second to bring the lead to 35-0. The next Tigers possession didn’t make it to fourth down as the Wildcats’ Shaydon Pino intercepted a third-and-10 pass and returned it 24 yards to the Rosman 4, which led to a Dula four-yard TD.

Pino played ball-hawk again on the second play of the next drive, but this one was even better as he picked off a Tigers pass and ran it back 34 yards for a touchdown and a 49-0 lead. On third-and-15 on Rosman’s next possession, Thomas Lambert forced a fumble, recovered it and returned it 18 yards for a TD for Draughn’s second straight defensive score and a 56-0 lead at the intermission.

Draughn played the running-clock second half with substitutes across the board on offense, as well as in most positions on defense, with the entire fourth quarter going to the second string.

The Wildcats’ first drive of the second half made a little progress on runs by Justice Cunningham and a completion from John Robert Abernathy to Sterling Radabaugh before a punt. The Pino show continued after that as the junior cornerback nabbed his third interception of the evening and ran it back 15 yards to make the lead 63-0.

Rosman finally got on the board with a 39-yard TD run on the game’s final drive.

Draughn outgained the hosts 290-72, holding the Tigers to 2.1 yards per carry. Tillery finished 6 of 8 for 132 yards, finding Zach Pinkerton (2-62) and Connor Pinkerton (2-28) multiple times. Dula tallied up 123 rushing yards on just eight attempts.

In addition to Pino, the defense was led by Wilkins (seven tackles) and three tackles for loss apiece from Pritchard, Hampton Blackwell and Josh Elkins. Mull and Luke Rector also totaled three tackles.

Rudy Mendoza went 8 for 8 on extra-point kicks for DHS.