Draughn boys avenge earlier WHC loss to Avery County

VALDESE — The Draughn boys basketball team was able avenge its earlier Western Highlands Conference road loss to Avery County by defeating the visiting Vikings 53-45 on Friday night.

The Wildcats (8-9, 6-2 WHC) also celebrated seven seniors: Luke Rector, Zaydin Pritchard, Brayden Vess, Eli Pritchard, John Robert Abernathy, Tanner Woody and Josh Elkins.

Draughn dominated play, leading 13-5 after one quarter and 27-15 at the half before visiting Avery County got on the comeback trail, sparked by 17 of Mason Bailey’s game-high 25 points.

The play of Rector, Zaydin Pritchard, D’Andre Moore and Eli Tillery, who combined for 24 second-half points, kept the Wildcats ahead to gain a key win to stay in second place behind Mountain Heritage in the league standings.

Rector, Zaydin Pritchard and Tillery also played their part in defending the boards while Moore was able to scoop up loose balls from the Vikings.

“Our kids wanted this win as we didn’t have a good showing up there at Avery to our standard (earlier this season),” said Draughn first-year coach Drew McGuire. “We could use this win to continue pushing us forward. We have found something defensively to empower us and offensively, we just need to execute better.

Moore (12 points), Tillery (11) and Zaydin Pritchard (10) all scored in double figures for DHS, followed by Vess (nine), Rector (seven), Eli Pritchard (two) and Blair Cooper (two).

GIRLS

Avery County 55, Draughn 42

The Lady Wildcats (10-8, 5-3 WHC) allowed a six-point halftime lead to vanish as they were outscored by the visiting Lady Vikings 40-21 in the second half of Friday night’s conference contest.

Seniors Ella Abernathy, Aubrie Snyder, Maddison Powell and Katie Cozort were honored after the game on Senior Night.

Ella Abernathy led Draughn with 16 points off five total 3-pointers. Jenna Abernathy also scored in double figures with 11 points.

Snyder (nine points), Powell (four) and Zoe Rector (two) rounded out the Lady Wildcats’ scoring.