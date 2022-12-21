Draughn boys bounce back with blowout win at Mitchell

BAKERSVILLE — The Draughn boys basketball team bounced back from its first Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference loss with a blowout league win Tuesday at Mitchell, 81-63.

The Wildcats (3-3, 2-1 WHC) led just 22-21 after a quarter and 41-35 at halftime before taking control with a 24-14 third-quarter advantage.

Brayden Vess hit two 3-pointers during that period and Zaydin Pritchard and D’Andre Moore added one apiece and Luke Rector made three close-range baskets to help spur the run.

Eli Tillery, who finished with a game-high 21 points, added six in the final quarter, including a 4 for 4 showing from the foul line as DHS capped off the victory. Tillery was 9 for 9 at the stripe for the game, including all four of his points in the first period.

Senior guard Pritchard — who knocked down three first-quarter 3s — and freshman guard Moore — who also had a first-quarter trey — added 14 points apiece for the visitors.

Rector also finished in double figures with 13. Eli Pritchard (seven points) and Malachi Silver and Tanner Woody (two apiece) rounded up the scoring for Draughn.

Mitchell had three players in double-digit scoring in Connor Warren (18 points), Konner Murphy (17) and Dillion Barnett (10).

GIRLS

Draughn 54, Mitchell 43

The Lady Wildcats (5-2, 3-0 WHC) stayed unblemished in the conference with an 11-point win Tuesday on the road in Bakersville.

Up just 17-13 after the first quarter, Draughn began to pull away in the second on the strength of three 3-pointers from freshman guard Emilee Cook. Ella Abernathy also had a make from beyond the arc in the second as DHS pulled ahead 35-23 at the intermission and never looked back.

Abernathy also made two 3s in the first quarter, another in the third and made both of her foul shots in the fourth to lead Draughn with 16 points. Cook, who converted a three-point play in the first quarter, and senior post Aubrie Snyder, who scored three baskets in the first frame, added 14 points apiece for DHS — a new high for Cook.

Jenna Abernathy (six points) and Maddison Powell and Zoe Rector (two apiece) completed the offensive performance for the Lady Wildcats.

Reagan Sparks (16 points) and Piper Cook (10) led the way for the Lady Mountaineers.