Draughn boys cap 11-1 WHC slate

MARSHALL — The Draughn boys basketball team celebrated its Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference championship with one more scoring party.

A day after clinching the league crown outright, the Wildcats finished up their regular season with a WHC makeup game at Madison on Saturday, winning comfortably by a 91-61 margin and hitting their season-high in scoring versus the Patriots for the second straight weekend.

On Saturday, the Wildcats (16-6, 11-1 WHC) jumped out to a 22-14 lead after a quarter, 46-29 at halftime and 65-44 after three.

Zaydin Pritchard (two), Daylin Pritchard and Brayden Schutt all hit 3-pointers in the opening quarter to help build the early lead. Zaydin Pritchard and Matt Reep added one make apiece from beyond the arc in the second period as Daylin Pritchard added on nine more points. Both Pritchards hit another 3 apiece in the third and DHS finished the game strong at the foul line with a 10 of 15 showing by a combination of Schutt, Daylin Pritchard, Eli Tillery and Eli Pritchard to maintain the 30-point lead.