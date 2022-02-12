Draughn boys cap 11-1 WHC slate

MARSHALL — The Draughn boys basketball team celebrated its Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference championship with one more scoring party.
A day after clinching the league crown outright, the Wildcats finished up their regular season with a WHC makeup game at Madison on Saturday, winning comfortably by a 91-61 margin and hitting their season-high in scoring versus the Patriots for the second straight weekend.
On Saturday, the Wildcats (16-6, 11-1 WHC) jumped out to a 22-14 lead after a quarter, 46-29 at halftime and 65-44 after three.
Zaydin Pritchard (two), Daylin Pritchard and Brayden Schutt all hit 3-pointers in the opening quarter to help build the early lead. Zaydin Pritchard and Matt Reep added one make apiece from beyond the arc in the second period as Daylin Pritchard added on nine more points. Both Pritchards hit another 3 apiece in the third and DHS finished the game strong at the foul line with a 10 of 15 showing by a combination of Schutt, Daylin Pritchard, Eli Tillery and Eli Pritchard to maintain the 30-point lead.
Daylin Pritchard scored a team-high 23 points and was joined in double figures by Zaydin Pritchard (16 points), Tillery (14) and Schutt (12). Eli Pritchard (nine), Luke Rector (six), Trey Kincaid (four), Reep (three) and Justice Cunningham and Tanner Woody (two apiece) rounded out the scoresheet for the visitors.
Caden Hilemon did the bulk of the damage for the host Patriots with a game-leading 37-point performance.
The Wildcats now get a few days to relish the league's No. 1 seed before returning to the floor in the WHC Tournament semifinals on Wednesday at Avery County.
The Draughn girls, who earned the No. 2 seed in their WHC Tournament, will play No. 7 Madison in the first round of the event at Avery at 6 p.m. on Monday.
JV BOYS
Madison 63, Draughn 42
The JV Wildcats (2-15, 2-7 WHC) capped their season with a 21-point league loss on the road late Saturday in Marshall.
Draughn fell behind 14-11 after a quarter, 24-20 at halftime and saw the game slip away in the third as the host JV Patriots used a 21-12 advantage in the period to go up 45-32, then finished things off with an 18-10 fourth quarter.
Grady Wooden led Draughn in double digits with 11 points. Tate Jensen hit a pair of third-quarter 3-pointers to finish with six points. Nik Martin scored five and Blair Cooper and Conner Houston added four points apiece.
