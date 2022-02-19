Draughn boys celebrate WHC tournament title, even with post-game altercations

MARSHALL — The Draughn boys basketball team claimed Burke County's lone league tournament championship for the winter, but the postgame celebration was abbreviated.
The No. 2 seed Wildcats won the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference Tournament title game in overtime, 67-62, over No. 3 Mountain Heritage in overtime Friday night at Madison High School. Between teams playing for the third time in 10 days, it was a tense title game that saw emotions spill over with multiple post-game altercations.
Moments after the final buzzer, tempers flared and players from both teams exchanged words and a few shoves, bringing Madison County Sheriff’s officers onto the floor in a game moved from Avery County to Marshall just hours in advance due to weather.
For a minute, It seemed like cooler heads would prevail until, as the players were exchanging handshakes, a man jumped out of the stands and appeared to go after Draughn sophomore Eli Tillery, who sprinted into the locker room as his father left the stands to appraise the situation.
Bailey Tillery said that his son received scratches on his arm as a result of the altercation.
“He’s 15,” the elder Tillery told The News Herald. “I know he’s tall, but he’s still a kid.”
MCSO Sgt. Daniel Porche said that the man who went after Tillery would be taken into custody and appear before the magistrate. But as of press time, the MCSO would not confirm any more details on the situation.
Despite the situation, officers were able to restore order and the Wildcats accepted their championship trophy, with Zaydin Pritchard winning tournament MVP honors.
After a jump ball with 1.9 seconds remaining in regulation and two Draughn timeouts, Daylin Pritchard inbounded to Zaydin Pritchard under the basket, and the MVP threw up a reverse no-look layup that dropped through the net as the buzzer sounded, sending the game into overtime.
The teams battled back and forth during the first few minutes of OT before Daylin Pritchard hit a layup and drew a foul with 2:16 remaining to put Draughn up by three. With 38.1 ticks remaining, DHS' Luke Rector picked up his fifth foul and exited the game, sending Max Smoker to the line for the Cougars. Smoker missed both free throws and Daylin Pritchard grabbed the rebound for the Wildcats. Moments later, Daylin Pritchard was on the line. He hit 1 of 2 to extend the lead out to five, giving Draughn enough breathing room to hang on.
In the first half, Draughn got going with seven total 3-pointers to enter the locker room up 34-17.
The Cougars regrouped during the break and came roaring back in the third and capped the period with a buzzer-beater that cut Draughn’s lead to one.
Daylin Pritchard answered back seconds into the fourth quarter with a quick 3, but moments later the Cougars earned their first lead of the game on a wild layup with 6:17 remaining. From there, the game continued back and forth.
Daylin Pritchard led the way for Draughn with 24 points on the night while Zaydin Pritchard and Tillery each chipped in 13.
GIRLS
Mountain Heritage 68 Draughn 49
One week after scoring a home upset over the top-seeded Lady Cougars to close out the regular season, the No. 2 Lady Wildcats (18-6) couldn't keep pace this time.
Mountain Heritage came out of the locker room in the second half and wasted no time adding to its six-point lead. The Cougars' smothering man-to-man defense shut down Draughn’s offense and physical play in the paint drew enough fouls to force head coach Liz Taylor to have to cycle through players in the fourth due to widespread foul trouble. MHHS pulled away to win by 19.
Draughn was paced by Ella Abernathy with 14 points and Aubrie Snyder with 11.
SEMIFINALS
BOYS
Draughn 83, Avery County 71
In Thursday's semifinal versus the No. 3 seed and host Vikings, Draughn jumped out to a 28-2 lead only to see it fizzle to as low as seven points late, but was able to hang on to win by 12.
Zaydin Pritchard once led the Wildcats with 24 points, 17 of which he accumulated in the first half. In the end, the hot start and large lead the Wildcats earned in the first quarter buoyed them as the Vikings out scored Draughn 63-54 from there.
“We got up 20-something at one time and then we were just kind of satisfied,” coach Yates Jensen said after the game. “We lost that hunger. We've got to realize, especially in the postseason, that playing against good teams, especially on their home court, they’re not going to go away.”
GIRLS
Draughn 52, Rosman 50
The Lady Wildcats secured a narrow win over No. 3 Rosman in Thursday's semifinal in Newland, topping the Lady Tigers for a second straight time following an overtime road loss early in the conference portion of the regular season.
The Lady Wildcats took possession with 1:12 to go and forced Rosman to foul. Jenna Abernathy went to the line to shoot the bonus, making the front end for a one-point. The Lady Tigers sped down the floor and hit a step-back 12-footer to tie the game at 50 with 15 seconds to play.
Draughn inbounded the ball and, once past midcourt, set a screen and got the ball to Snyder below the basket. Snyder banked it off the glass and watched it sink in as the clock hit triple-zeroes.
“We grinded it out,” said DHS coach Liz Taylor.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.