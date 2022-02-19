Draughn boys celebrate WHC tournament title, even with post-game altercations

In Thursday's semifinal versus the No. 3 seed and host Vikings, Draughn jumped out to a 28-2 lead only to see it fizzle to as low as seven points late, but was able to hang on to win by 12.

Zaydin Pritchard once led the Wildcats with 24 points, 17 of which he accumulated in the first half. In the end, the hot start and large lead the Wildcats earned in the first quarter buoyed them as the Vikings out scored Draughn 63-54 from there.

“We got up 20-something at one time and then we were just kind of satisfied,” coach Yates Jensen said after the game. “We lost that hunger. We've got to realize, especially in the postseason, that playing against good teams, especially on their home court, they’re not going to go away.”

GIRLS

Draughn 52, Rosman 50

The Lady Wildcats secured a narrow win over No. 3 Rosman in Thursday's semifinal in Newland, topping the Lady Tigers for a second straight time following an overtime road loss early in the conference portion of the regular season.