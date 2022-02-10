Draughn boys crush Rosman, turn to MH rematch

ROSMAN — The longest bus ride of the year turned into one of the shortest games for the Draughn boys basketball team.

The Wildcats made quick work of host Rosman during Wednesday’s Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference makeup game, earning a mercy-rule, running-clock win by a 71-27 margin.

Draughn led 24-7 after a quarter and 52-13 at halftime before the running clock ruled the rest of the way. The visiting Wildcats (14-6, 9-1 WHC) also held a 19-14 advantage after the intermission.

The 3-point shot reigned supreme for Draughn from the get-go as Zaydin Pritchard made a pair in the first quarter and Daylin Pritchard and Matt Reep made one apiece. Brayden Schutt made three treys of his own in the second quarter and Daylin Pritchard added another. Schutt added one more make from beyond the arc in the third frame.

Eli Pritchard scored five points apiece in the middle quarters after Luke Rector had six points in the first.

The trio of Pritchards and Schutt all led the way in the game with 12 points apiece. Rector added eight points, Reep finished with seven, Tanner Woody supplied four and Trey Kincaid and Eli Tillery added two points each.