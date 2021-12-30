Draughn boys fall to Surry Central 78-76

BOONE — The Draughn boys basketball team’s late addition to the Watauga-hosted High Country Holiday Classic produced a couple of exciting games.

The first was an overtime victory, but the second was a 78-76 defeat at the hands of Surry Central in the Christmas tournament’s fifth-place game on Thursday afternoon.

The Wildcats (7-6) trailed by 13 after three quarters of play, 58-45, but very nearly staged an impressive comeback with a 31-point effort in the fourth quarter alone. But it fell just shy.

The usual suspects fueled the rally as Daylin Pritchard, Zaydin Pritchard, Brayden Schutt and Luke Rector combined for all of those 31 points. The Pritchard brothers splashed two 3-pointers apiece in the frame and Schutt added another as Draughn made its late hay from beyond the arc.

The Wildcats made a dozen total 3s in the game, led by six from Zaydin Pritchard to account for the entirety of his 18 points. Daylin Pritchard accounted for four of them to earn team-high honors with 28 points, including seven apiece in the odd-numbered quarters and 10 in the fourth.

Schutt joined them in double figures, finishing with 16 points, and Rector tallied eight more.