VALDESE — It took overtime, but the Draughn boys basketball team was able to avenge a nonconference loss from earlier this season.

After falling 76-66 in West Jefferson on Dec. 21, the Wildcats got their revenge with a 76-72 non-league win after a bonus period versus Ashe County at home on Wednesday night.

Draughn (11-11) led by three going into the fourth quarter before the Huskies forced OT. But DHS got it done after that, getting five of its seven overtime points from freshman guard D’Andre Moore, including a 3-pointer. Blair Cooper had the other OT basket, his only points of the game, while the hosts held Ashe County to just three points.

Draughn jumped out to a 24-14 lead after a quarter thanks to four total 3s in the opening period, including three by Moore — who now has 10 total makes from beyond the arc over the past two games — and one from senior Zaydin Pritchard. Luke Rector did the heavy lifting inside with three opening-period buckets.

The Wildcats got 11 points from Rector in the second quarter, which they led 15-9 to take a 39-23 lead into halftime.

But Ashe exploded out of the intermission, taking the third frame 28-15 to draw within 54-51 even as Pritchard hit another 3 and Eli Pritchard had seven third-quarter points.

Zaydin Pritchard hit his third trey and Eli Pritchard scored eight more points in the fourth period before the game was knotted up at the end of regulation.

Eli Pritchard (21 points), Rector (20), Moore (18) and Zaydin Pritchard (11) all finished in double figures for the hosts, who also got two points apiece from Cooper, John Robert Abernathy and Blake McElyea.

Jake Grubb tallied a game-high 32 points for the Huskies, who had two more double-digit scorers in Harrison Langdon (13 points) and Eli Lemley (10).

GIRLS

Ashe County 59, Draughn 54

The Lady Wildcats (12-10) lost for the fourth time in their last six games, falling behind 17-11 after one quarter before seeing late rally come up shy in nonconference play Wednesday at home in Valdese.

Still down entering the fourth quarter, 39-29, Draughn hit four fourth-quarter 3-pointers — three by Jenna Abernathy and one by Ella Abernathy — but it wasn’t enough as Ashe County scored 20 points in the frame to DHS’ 25 to maintain the lead.

Jenna Abernathy finished with a game-high 20 points for Draughn, which also got double-figure scoring from Aubrie Snyder (13 points) and Ella Abernathy (12). Maddison Powell (six points), Zoe Rector (two) and Katie Cozort (one) rounded out the scoring for the hosts.

Abby Sheets (15 points) and Abigail Jones (12) led the way for the Lady Huskies.

JV BOYS

Draughn 62, Ashe County 47

The JV Wildcats held the visiting JV Huskies to just two first-quarter points en route to a nonconference home win Wednesday in Valdese.

Tate Jensen (19 points) and Connor Houston (16) racked up in scoring to lead Draughn.

JV GIRLS

Draughn 37, Ashe County 32

The JV Lady Wildcats eked out a non-league victory Wednesday at home in Valdese.

Jacey Davis (21 points) and Taylor Holder (six) were Draughn’s leading scorers.