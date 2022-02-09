Draughn boys in position to win WHC title

BURNSVILLE — The Draughn boys basketball team’s pathway to a Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference regular season championship got a lot clearer Tuesday night.

The Wildcats stormed up the mountain and claimed a 53-50 win over first-place Mountain Heritage, which led the league standings by a half-game entering the contest.

Though it’s sandwiched in between games at Rosman (late Wednesday) and at Madison (on Saturday), the Wildcats’ and Cougars’ rematch on Friday night in Valdese likely will serve as Draughn’s opportunity to win the WHC crown outright win a win or split it with a loss.

“It was a hard-fought win, and we were glad to get it,” said DHS coach Yates Jensen.

Senior Daylin Pritchard hit a pair of late free throws on a one-and-one opportunity with a one-point lead. When Mountain Heritage got the ball back, the Wildcats (13-6, 8-1 WHC) buckled down on defense, contesting shots even as the hosts were able to get multiple offensive rebounds and extend the possession.

On an inbound play with 10 seconds to go, sophomore Eli Tillery blanketed Mountain Heritage’s Max Smoker, getting a deflection that prevented the Cougars from attempting a last shot.