Draughn boys in position to win WHC title

BURNSVILLE — The Draughn boys basketball team’s pathway to a Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference regular season championship got a lot clearer Tuesday night.
The Wildcats stormed up the mountain and claimed a 53-50 win over first-place Mountain Heritage, which led the league standings by a half-game entering the contest.
Though it’s sandwiched in between games at Rosman (late Wednesday) and at Madison (on Saturday), the Wildcats’ and Cougars’ rematch on Friday night in Valdese likely will serve as Draughn’s opportunity to win the WHC crown outright win a win or split it with a loss.
“It was a hard-fought win, and we were glad to get it,” said DHS coach Yates Jensen.
Senior Daylin Pritchard hit a pair of late free throws on a one-and-one opportunity with a one-point lead. When Mountain Heritage got the ball back, the Wildcats (13-6, 8-1 WHC) buckled down on defense, contesting shots even as the hosts were able to get multiple offensive rebounds and extend the possession.
On an inbound play with 10 seconds to go, sophomore Eli Tillery blanketed Mountain Heritage’s Max Smoker, getting a deflection that prevented the Cougars from attempting a last shot.
“That sealed it for us,” Jensen said. “It was a tough, tough battle. It was very physical. They’re very coached and run a lot of sets. ... We got in foul trouble with both Pritchards (Daylin and Zaydin) early and had to sit them some. We hung on there for the win.
“I’m very proud. To go up there in that situation to that school, I told them going in that it’s kind of a hostile environment with a very supportive crowd and a loud, old-fashioned, throwback type of gym. It was Senior Night for them.”
The Wildcats had a seven-point lead at halftime, 34-27, before the hosts went on a run. But DHS was able to pull it out at the end even as Mountain Heritage’s size slowed down the Wildcats’ often-high-powered offense.
“They’re a very good team, and this is a very good win for us and our program,” Jensen said.
Daylin Pritchard led the visitors with 17 points, including 10 in the first quarter and a 5 of 6 performance from the foul line in the final frame. Tillery was close behind with 16 points, seven of which came in the second period. Luke Rector (10 points) also finished in double figures.
Brayden Schutt (seven points) and Matt Reep (three) completed the scoring for DHS.
GIRLS
Mountain Heritage 52, Draughn 48
The Lady Wildcats (15-5, 9-2 WHC) weren’t able to put themselves in the same spot as the DHS boys, suffering elimination from regular season title contention with Tuesday night’s narrow loss to the undefeated, league-leading Lady Cougars.
The visitors held a 35-30 advantage after three quarters but lost control of the game as Mountain Heritage poured in 22 points in the final quarter, led by all seven of Ava Webb’s points and one 3-pointer apiece from Vega Deyton, Ivy McGee and Kaydence Kooles.
Junior post Aubrie Snyder accounted for more than half of the visitors’ output with 25 points.
Bailey Bryant (eight points), Ella Abernathy (seven), Kaitlyn Kincaid (four) and Jenna Abernathy and Regan Winkler (two apiece) also scored for Draughn.
Kooles was the hosts’ only double-figure scorer with 13 points in a balanced attack.
When the teams meet again on Friday in Valdese, the Lady Wildcats still will have an opportunity to finish in outright second place in the WHC with a win. A loss could mean a second-place split with Rosman, with which DHS split during the regular season.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.