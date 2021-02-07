Draughn boys nab 1st win vs. Foard

NEWTON — The Draughn boys basketball team climbed into the win column for the first time this season with a nail-biter 64-61 victory at Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference foe Foard on Saturday afternoon.

The outcome came down to opportunistic defense and clutch free throws in the waning seconds of what was an otherwise see-saw affair.

The young Wildcats squad still is learning to play together a year after losing four key players to graduation and two to transfer. The learning curve has been steep to begin the new season, but Saturday was Draughn’s chance to break out of that slump against a winless Tigers team.

“(Foard) came out and played hard, I’ll give them credit,” Draughn coach Yates Jensen said. “This was their Senior Day, and it is always tough to play in this gym and they play well here.”

Neither team gained a big lead throughout the contest. The advantage already had changed hands multiple times before the half but the Tigers were able to find a couple gaps Draughn’s pressure defense to sneak in a couple backdoor scores under the basket as the second quarter ended, giving Foard a slim 34-33 lead at halftime.