Draughn boys nab 1st win vs. Foard

NEWTON — The Draughn boys basketball team climbed into the win column for the first time this season with a nail-biter 64-61 victory at Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference foe Foard on Saturday afternoon.
The outcome came down to opportunistic defense and clutch free throws in the waning seconds of what was an otherwise see-saw affair.
The young Wildcats squad still is learning to play together a year after losing four key players to graduation and two to transfer. The learning curve has been steep to begin the new season, but Saturday was Draughn’s chance to break out of that slump against a winless Tigers team.
“(Foard) came out and played hard, I’ll give them credit,” Draughn coach Yates Jensen said. “This was their Senior Day, and it is always tough to play in this gym and they play well here.”
Neither team gained a big lead throughout the contest. The advantage already had changed hands multiple times before the half but the Tigers were able to find a couple gaps Draughn’s pressure defense to sneak in a couple backdoor scores under the basket as the second quarter ended, giving Foard a slim 34-33 lead at halftime.
In the second half, the Wildcats (1-4 NWFAC) turned up the wick even further, forcing turnovers and putting the Tigers in conservative mode by drawing fouls. A Marshall Byrd basket halfway through the fourth period stretched the Draughn lead out to six, which was the largest margin of the game.
A corner 3-pointer helped Foard tie the game at 60 apiece with 1:08 to go, but two possessions later, Draughn’s Eli Pritchard drove into the paint, collected a foul and hit both of his free throws to put the Wildcats up by one with 24 seconds remaining.
A steal by Eli Tillery on the ensuing possession and then another successful pair of foul shots from the freshman helped all but wrap up the win. With five seconds remaining, the Tigers threw the inbound pass right back out of bounds to seal it.
“I thought we executed pretty well down the stretch, took care of the ball and handled the press better,” Jensen said. “Making free throws was the big thing, and then our press forced turnovers. They haven’t played a whole lot together and they found a way to win, so we’re excited.”
The Wildcats will stay in-county for their next game with in Morganton on Tuesday against undefeated Patton.
