Draughn boys pull out 58-55 thriller vs. Maiden

VALDESE — Senior guard Daylin Pritchard made five consecutive free throws in the closing moments to lead the Draughn boys basketball team to a comeback win.
It capped off a thrilling 58-55 victory against nonconference opponent Maiden at home Friday.
The fourth quarter of play featured two ties and five lead changes with a Luke Rector basket and 3-pointers from Zaydin Pritchard and Brayden Schutt pushing Draughn (4-3) in front.
"It was a hard-fought win," Draughn coach Yates Jensen said. "Maiden was physical and played hard. Daylin had some big plays for us and hit some free throws down the stretch to help us get the win,"
Maiden scored the game’s first 11 points to lead 19-10 after the opening quarter of play.
The Wildcats fired back to outscore the Blue Devils, 15-11, behind five points each from Zaydin Pritchard and Daylin Pritchard to trail 30-25 at the half.
The lead for Maiden was shortened to one, 39-38, at the end of the third after Daylin Pritchard scored six points in the quarter.
Daylin Pritchard made 8 of 11 fourth-quarter free throws and scored a game-high 27 points.
Zaydin Pritchard was Draughn’s other double-figure scorer with 11 points. Six other Wildcats were in the scoring column.
The Wildcats begin Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference play on Tuesday, traveling to Black Mountain to play Owen.
GIRLS
Draughn 72, Maiden 31
Momentum is on the side of the Lady Wildcats (5-2) heading into their first season in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference after gaining a 41-point home non-league win against Maiden on Friday.
“It’s definitely a big win for us, and we all contributed. We had a lot of people scoring and got the pressure on (Maiden) and kept going,” said Draughn junior Ella Abernathy.
The Lady Wildcats led, 22-2, after one quarter as Abernathy scored 10 of her 16 total points and Kaitlyn Kincaid and Aubrie Snyder added four each.
The lead was extended to 42-19 at the halftime break after Snyder put in nine more of her game-high 17 points.
Kincaid added a third-quarter 3-pointer to finish with 13 points and Maddison Powell, Rylee Woody, Regan Winkler and Jenna Abernathy supplied additional second-half points to nail down the victory.
“I was proud of the contribution from our players,” Lady Wildcats coach Liz Taylor said. “We had a great effort (this week), so I’m proud of our team as a whole.”
