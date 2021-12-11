Draughn boys pull out 58-55 thriller vs. Maiden

VALDESE — Senior guard Daylin Pritchard made five consecutive free throws in the closing moments to lead the Draughn boys basketball team to a comeback win.

It capped off a thrilling 58-55 victory against nonconference opponent Maiden at home Friday.

The fourth quarter of play featured two ties and five lead changes with a Luke Rector basket and 3-pointers from Zaydin Pritchard and Brayden Schutt pushing Draughn (4-3) in front.

"It was a hard-fought win," Draughn coach Yates Jensen said. "Maiden was physical and played hard. Daylin had some big plays for us and hit some free throws down the stretch to help us get the win,"

Maiden scored the game’s first 11 points to lead 19-10 after the opening quarter of play.

The Wildcats fired back to outscore the Blue Devils, 15-11, behind five points each from Zaydin Pritchard and Daylin Pritchard to trail 30-25 at the half.

The lead for Maiden was shortened to one, 39-38, at the end of the third after Daylin Pritchard scored six points in the quarter.

Daylin Pritchard made 8 of 11 fourth-quarter free throws and scored a game-high 27 points.