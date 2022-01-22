Draughn boys return from 23-day layover with 88-60 win vs. Avery

“I was proud of the defensive effort in the first quarter and how we were able to stretch it out from there,” Jensen said.

Matt Reep (nine points), Zaydin Pritchard (three) and Eli Pritchard, Beckett Nelson and Tanner Woody also scored for the hosts, who were on the court for the first time since they served as a late addition to a Christmas tournament at Watauga late last month.

GIRLS

Draughn 69, Avery County 41

The Lady Wildcats (11-4, 5-1 WHC) pleased coach Liz Taylor with a 28-point win to complete a season sweep of Avery. The Lady Wildcats also won in Newland, 65-50, on Dec. 17.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” Taylor said. “We didn’t play this week and practiced only one day. We came out pretty strong.”

Despite the fact that there were 15 days in between, Saturday’s win served as a nice bounceback from Draughn’s first WHC loss, 60-57 in overtime at Rosman on Jan. 7, after a hot 4-0 league start.

After a 5-5 tie, the Lady Wildcats used an 11-1 run for a 16-6 advantage at the end of the first quarter. They led 34-12 at halftime and 50-26 after three quarters.