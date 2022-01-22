Draughn boys return from 23-day layover with 88-60 win vs. Avery

VALDESE — The Draughn boys basketball team showed no ill effects from a 23-day-long layoff in their first basketball game of 2022.
Despite not playing since Dec. 30 due to quarantines and inclement weather, the Wildcats rolled to an 88-60 victory over Avery County in Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference action late Saturday at home.
“I am very pleased with the performance today,” Wildcats coach Yates Jensen said. “We hadn’t played in three weeks. We hadn’t practiced in 1 ½ weeks.”
The Wildcats, who improved to 8-6 overall and 3-1 in conference play, won’t get to rest long if they can avoid more breaks for COVID and icy conditions. They return to action Tuesday on the road at Mitchell and now face the daunting task of playing nine games in 18 days to close out the regular season.
“We have to play three games a week for the next three weeks,” Jensen said.
On Saturday, Daylin Pritchard’s 25 points led four double-digit scorers for the Wildcats. Eli Tillery added 19, followed by Brayden Schutt’s 15 and Luke Rector’s 11.
“I was real pleased with the execution,” Jensen said.
Rector broke a 4-4 tie with a bucket and free throw to start an 18-8 run that gave the Wildcats a 22-12 lead by the end of the quarter. They led 48-33 at halftime and 65-42 after three quarters.
“I was proud of the defensive effort in the first quarter and how we were able to stretch it out from there,” Jensen said.
Matt Reep (nine points), Zaydin Pritchard (three) and Eli Pritchard, Beckett Nelson and Tanner Woody also scored for the hosts, who were on the court for the first time since they served as a late addition to a Christmas tournament at Watauga late last month.
GIRLS
Draughn 69, Avery County 41
The Lady Wildcats (11-4, 5-1 WHC) pleased coach Liz Taylor with a 28-point win to complete a season sweep of Avery. The Lady Wildcats also won in Newland, 65-50, on Dec. 17.
“I didn’t know what to expect,” Taylor said. “We didn’t play this week and practiced only one day. We came out pretty strong.”
Despite the fact that there were 15 days in between, Saturday’s win served as a nice bounceback from Draughn’s first WHC loss, 60-57 in overtime at Rosman on Jan. 7, after a hot 4-0 league start.
After a 5-5 tie, the Lady Wildcats used an 11-1 run for a 16-6 advantage at the end of the first quarter. They led 34-12 at halftime and 50-26 after three quarters.
Aubrie Snyder led the game with 23 points and Ella Abernathy also finished in double figures with 10 for the Lady Wildcats. A total of 10 DHS girls found the scorebook, also including Kaitlyn Kincaid (eight points), Rylee Woody (seven), Jenna Abernathy (six), Bailey Bryant and Regan Winkler (five apiece), Alexis Diaz (three) and Katie Cozort and Maddison Powell (one each).
The Lady Wildcats also return to conference action om Tuesday when they play Mitchell in Bakersville.
Ray Duckworth can be reached at sports@morganton.com.