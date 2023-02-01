Draughn boys rewarded for long trip with 82-38 win

ROSMAN — The Draughn boys basketball team was rewarded for a long trip up the mountain with an 82-38 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference win at Rosman on Tuesday night.

The Wildcats (10-11, 8-3 WHC) had things under control from the get-go, leading 21-12 after a quarter and 42-24 at halftime. The lead expanded to 62-36 after three quarters before a dominant 19-2 fourth frame set the final 44-point margin as DHS completed the season sweep of the Tigers.

Freshman D’Andre Moore hit a pair of first-quarter 3-pointers for Draughn, which also got four points from Blair Cooper in the opening minutes.

The second period belonged to senior Eli Pritchard, who scored 10 points in that span and earned multiple trips to the foul line.

Moore’s sharpshooting effort resumed in the third quarter when he made three 3s, and senior Zaydin Pritchard also hit one from beyond the arc in that period.

Grady Wooden and Josh Elkins helped finish things off with 3s in the last 8 minutes.

Moore (24 points) and Eli Pritchard (16) finished in double figures for DHS. Other scoring totals for the visitors were eight points for Cooper, seven apiece for Wooden and Luke Rector, five each for John Robert Abernathy and Zaydin Pritchard, four for Connor Houston and three apiece for Elkins and Logan Carswell.

Marley McCall led Rosman with half of the hosts’ offensive production, 19 points.

GIRLS

Rosman 74, Draughn 53: A conference road win wasn’t in the cards for the Lady Wildcats (12-9, 7-4 WHC), who were seeking to avenge last season’s overtime loss in Rosman but instead were handed a season sweep by the Lady Tigers.

Draughn already trailed 22-11 after one quarter and fell behind 41-26 by halftime. Rosman also held a 33-27 advantage in the second half to hold DHS at bay and secure the 21-point victory.

The Lady Wildcats had three double-figure scorers in Ella Abernathy (13 points), Aubrie Snyder (11) and Jenna Abernathy (10), as did the Lady Tigers with Lexi Powell (game-high 27 points), Alissa Cheek (23) and Kyndall Harrison (11).

Katie Cozort (seven points), Maddison Powell (six) and Zoe Rector (six) rounded out the scoring for the visitors.

JV GIRLS

Draughn 52, Rosman 24: The JV Lady Wildcats claimed Tuesday’s WHC win in Rosman going away, leading 13-10 after a quarter, 31-18 at halftime and 43-20 after three quarters before sealing the 28-point win.

Kenley Berry scored a whopping 25 points for Draughn and was joined in double-digit scoring by Jacey Davis, who added 18. Adilin Honeycutt added seven more points.