Draughn boys rout league foe Rosman

VALDESE — The Draughn boys basketball team routed Rosman 77-32 to continue its solid start to Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference play at home on Friday night.

For the Wildcats (6-7, 4-1 WHC), it was their third straight league win to position them second in the standings behind 4-0 Mountain Heritage and a game ahead of Avery County, to which Draughn suffered its only conference loss.

The Wildcats and the Cougars are scheduled to meet in Burnsville on Friday.

Draughn built an 18-4 first-quarter lead over the visiting Tigers off six points by Ethan Miller.

The lead increased to 42-13 at the halftime break with D’Andre Moore (eight points), Eli Tillery (six) and Josh Elkins (six) doing most of the damage.

John Robert Abernathy (12 points), Blake McElyea (seven), Eli Pritchard (six), Malachi Silver (four) and Grady Wooden (two) highlighted the second-half scoring for the Wildcats.

Abernathy (12 points), Miller (12), Moore (12) and Pritchard (10) all scored in double figures as Draughn tallied 10 total assists with Pritchard and Tillery having two each.

McElyea added nine points, six rebounds and one assist.

GIRLS

Rosman 71, Draughn 29

The Lady Wildcats (9-5, 4-1 WHC) fell behind quickly, trailing 23-10 after one quarter, and couldn’t recover in a battle of two of the league’s top three teams.

The loss for the Lady Wildcats created a second-place tie in the league standings behind 4-0 Mountain Heritage.

Lady Wildcats senior post Aubrie Snyder reached double figures with 11 points, scoring nine of those points in the first half.

Rosman lit up the scoreboard with 10 3-pointers as Alissa Cheek (22 points), Lexi Powell (21) and Kyndall Harrison (12) all scored in double figures.

Maddison Powell (five points), Katie Cozort (four), Zoe Rector (four), Emilee Cook (two), Ella Abernathy (two) and Taylor Holder (one) completed the Lady Wildcats’ scoring.

JV GIRLS

Draughn 58, Rosman 18

The JV Lady Wildcats (8-3, 4-1 WHC) comfortably won their conference contest, building up leads of 13-4 at the end of the first quarter, 23-12 at halftime and 44-18 after three quarters.

Kenley Berry and Jacey Davis led with 16 points apiece and Cali Absher added 12.