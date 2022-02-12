Draughn boys sweep Mountain Heritage, claim WHC title as their own

Friday’s game was a little higher scoring than Tuesday’s 53-50 Draughn win, but it still was a tough, physical contest with plenty of foul calls that drew the ire of both sides’ fans.

Jensen described both games as wars. Draughn won both battles, on Friday clinging to its lead late as Zaydin Pritchard’s rebound basket with 4:12 to play was the hosts’ last field goal of the game. From then on, DHS worked to limit Mountain Heritage’s rally and succeeded from the foul line, going 9 for 12 over the final four minutes.

“We scouted them really well — what better chance to scout them than to see them against us three days before?” Jensen said. “We felt like we had them figured out pretty good. But still, they kept battling and kept making shots. For us, I think the really big thing was execution down the stretch and making free throws. Our fourth quarter was really good.

“It’s just emotional. We asked these guys, ‘How bad do you want it? Here’s a chance to win a conference championship. We haven’t done it in a few years, but it’s right there. It’s a golden opportunity.’ They seized it. They played very well, and I’m proud of them.”