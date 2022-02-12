Draughn boys sweep Mountain Heritage, claim WHC title as their own

VALDESE — Back over the summer when the Draughn boys basketball team was preparing to enter the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference, the league schedule read like a sheet full of question marks.
Now, all of those uncertainties have been resolved.
The Wildcats put their stamp on the WHC in their inaugural season as a member, sweeping previous league leader Mountain Heritage in a matter of four days with a 67-60 home victory late Friday to clinch the conference crown outright.
DHS (15-6, 10-1 WHC) had one more makeup game to play late Saturday at Mitchell, but the trophy was already theirs after they handed the perennially strong Cougars a third league loss.
“It was very odd,” Draughn coach Yates Jensen said of the WHC debut tour, which included just one loss to Avery County. “I’d heard of Mountain Heritage and knew they were really good. A lot of these other schools, I had absolutely no idea about what they did. We tried to get into scouting and film of other teams. We knew the travel was going to be really difficult, but we felt likely we had an opportunity to be competitive in this league.
“From the time we were put in here, I saw Mountain Heritage on the list and said, ‘That’s the team we’ll probably have to compete with.’”
Friday’s game was a little higher scoring than Tuesday’s 53-50 Draughn win, but it still was a tough, physical contest with plenty of foul calls that drew the ire of both sides’ fans.
Jensen described both games as wars. Draughn won both battles, on Friday clinging to its lead late as Zaydin Pritchard’s rebound basket with 4:12 to play was the hosts’ last field goal of the game. From then on, DHS worked to limit Mountain Heritage’s rally and succeeded from the foul line, going 9 for 12 over the final four minutes.
“We scouted them really well — what better chance to scout them than to see them against us three days before?” Jensen said. “We felt like we had them figured out pretty good. But still, they kept battling and kept making shots. For us, I think the really big thing was execution down the stretch and making free throws. Our fourth quarter was really good.
“It’s just emotional. We asked these guys, ‘How bad do you want it? Here’s a chance to win a conference championship. We haven’t done it in a few years, but it’s right there. It’s a golden opportunity.’ They seized it. They played very well, and I’m proud of them.”
Draughn senior guard Daylin Pritchard scored a game-high 26 points. His biggest quarter was the third, when he hit three 3-pointers and scored 12 points altogether. He praised his teammates for picking up the slack in the fourth quarter.
“Zaydin (Pritchard) made some big free throws and (Eli) Tillery made some big free throws,” he said. “Trusting in each other was the big thing.”
Tillery (12 points), Luke Rector (11) and Zaydin Pritchard (10) also finished in double figures for Draughn, which got five more points from Eli Pritchard and three from Brayden Schutt.
Seeding for the WHC Tournament will take place Monday, though the Wildcats are slated to get a first-round bye before playing in the semifinals on Thursday at Avery County.
GIRLS
Draughn 74, Mountain Heritage 70
The Lady Wildcats (16-5, 8-2 WHC) missed out on any league title chances after a four-point loss in Burnsville on Tuesday, but quickly got their revenge with a four-point home win over the same highly ranked Lady Cougars on Friday night, clinching sole possession of second place in the WHC.
Like their counterparts in the boys game, the Lady Wildcats built a slim lead and performed maintenance on it at the free throw line down the stretch, going a combined 10 for 12 at the stripe over the game’s final 3:23.
The list of obstacles Draughn overcame en route to victory included an 18-6 first-quarter deficit and injuries to starters Aubrie Snyder (arm) and Kaitlyn Kincaid (hand) that cost them swaths of minutes throughout the game.
The hosts held fast to their motto of “OCOT” — one chain, one team.
“I thought we definitely were a little bit mentally tougher this game than last game,” said DHS coach Liz Taylor. “We were a little more prepared and knew what to expect at the end. ... Everybody had to step up and play some more minutes tonight, and I’m just so proud of them.”
Junior Ella Abernathy’s game-leading 28-point night started with a 6 of 6 showing from the foul line late in the first quarter, continued with bookending 3-pointers in the second period and another make from beyond the arc in the third, and — continuing the theme — one more trey and some solid foul shooting in the final frame.
But perhaps her most important play was a steal in the paint with 30 seconds to play and Draughn nursing a three-point lead.
“Maybe I was at the right place at the right time, but the intensity was crazy,” Abernathy said. “I just felt like we all played together. I’m proud of my teammates. We stepped up.”
Snyder finished with 18 points despite exiting the game for good in the middle stages of the fourth quarter and Jenna Abernathy also ended up in double figures with 17 points.
Draughn figures to take on 0-12 Madison in the first round of the WHC Tournament at Avery County on Monday evening.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-803-8190.