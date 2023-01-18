Draughn boys top WHC foe Owen 54-43

BLACK MOUNTAIN — The Draughn boys basketball team earned a Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference victory over host Owen on Tuesday night 54-43.

The Wildcats (7-8, 5-2) continued their solid league campaign, building leads of 12-7 after a quarter and 27-18 at halftime after taking a 15-11 edge in the second period. The lead was 42-30 after three quarters as the third frame also belonged to DHS 15-12. The fourth quarter saw the host Warhorses hold a slight 13-12 advantage to set the final 11-point margin.

Eli Pritchard hit a 3-pointer and converted an old-fashioned three-point play in the first quarter and Evan Miller hit a 3 on his way to five first-quarter points to help Draughn build an early lead.

In the second frame, Zaydin Pritchard hit two 3-pointers and senior post Luke Rector scored five points, going 3 for 4 from the foul line. Brayden Vess and D’Andre moore added an additional basket apiece.

Eli Pritchard scored six more points in the third quarter, which also saw Rector, Vess, Miller and Eli Tillery hit one basket apiece, with Tillery’s coming on the front end of a three-point play.

Eli Pritchard also had six fourth-quarter points, Zaydin Pritchard hit another 3 and Rector tallied an additional basket for the visitors.

Eli Pritchard led the game for Draughn with 18 points. Zaydin Pritchard and Rector finished with nine points apiece. Miller (seven points), Tillery (five), Vess (four) and Moore (two) rounded out the offensive production for DHS.

Owen had eight players score, but only two finished in double figures and none had more than 12 points.

GIRLS

Draughn 72, Owen 43

The Lady Wildcats (10-6, 5-2) scooted away to a comfortable league victory Tuesday on the road in Gamewell.

Draughn led 20-11 after a quarter and nearly repeated that feat in the second, taking a 20-13 edge to lead 40-24 at the halftime break. The third quarter went Draughn’s way 19-8 for a 59-32 edge. And DHS also took the fourth quarter, though more narrowly by a 13-11 margin to seal the 29-point victory.

Five Lady Wildcats scored in the first quarter and combined for four 3-pointers, with Jenna Abernathy hitting twice from beyond the arc and Ella Abernathy and Zoe Rector doing so once apiece. Emilee Cook and Katie Cozort also scored in the early spree.

Both Ella Abernathy and Jenna Abernathy hit another 3 in the second quarter and Aubrie Snyder added one, as well. Cozort scored two baskets while Rector, Maddison Powell and Taylor Holder converted from the foul line.

Ella Abernathy and Cook had third-quarter 3s and Cozort, Powell, Ambria Blalock, Riley, Snyder and Woody scored from the floor.

Ella Abernathy, Holder and Jacey Davis knocked down treys in the final 8 minutes.

Ella Abernathy and Jenna Abernathy led Draughn with 12 points apiece and were joined in double figures by Cozort (10). Rector and Snyder tallied nine points apiece. Cook (five), Holder (four), Powell (four), Davis (three), Blalock (two) and Woody (two) capped off the scoring.