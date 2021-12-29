Draughn boys win in OT in late-added game

“We had chances to give it away there in the fourth, but we ended up making a bucket. Eli Pritchard made a bucket with 2 seconds to go in the fourth to tie it and send it to overtime,” Jensen said. “In overtime, we were able to manufacture some shots and hit some free throws to stretch out the lead and secure the win.”

Draughn trailed 27-18 after a quarter and 39-28 at the half before storming back with a 20-7 third quarter advantage thanks to seven points each in the frame from Daylin Pritchard and Brayden Schutt, who both made 3-pointers.

“We were a little slow out of the gate,” said Jensen. “(Ashe County) came out shooting it really well. Of course, we had no idea what kind of personnel they had or what (schemes) they ran. It was a spur-of-the-moment decision (Tuesday) to play in this thing, so I had no scouting report. They came out firing and jumped ahead by about 13 at one point.

“We were kind of like a deer in the headlights at the beginning of the game. ... It took us a while to adjust like we needed to. But for us to figure out what needed to be done, tighten up on defense a little bit and do some things we needed to do on offense, it was good. It was a good little test for character. Any time you win in overtime, it’s good for morale.”

Schutt and Daylin Pritchard led the team with 18 points apiece. They were joined in double digits by Eli Pritchard (14 points) and Luke Rector (11). Zaydin Pritchard (six) and Beckett Nelson (four) completed the Wildcats’ scoring effort.

