Draughn boys withstand late Madison rally, collect 57-51 WHC win

VALDESE — The injury-plagued Draughn boys basketball team hung on to a 57-51 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference win over Madison on Tuesday despite a second-half Patriots run that erased all but one point of the Wildcats’ double-digit first half lead.

The Wildcats (5-6), who were without senior starters Luke Rector and Zaydin Pritchard, handed Madison its first conference loss and improved to 3-1 in conference play.

With 8 seconds left in the third quarter, the Patriots’ Caden Hilemon hit a difficult layup in traffic and drew the foul. The three-point play capped off a third quarter that saw Madison whittle away most of a 12-point Wildcat lead, bringing the Patriots to within three, the closest they had been in almost 16 minutes.

Less than a minute into the fourth, Hilemon dropped another jumper, cutting the Draughn lead to one. It wasn’t enough, though. Moments later, Draughn’s Ethan Miller answered back, extending the advantage back to three. On the next play DHS senior guard Brayden Vess hit a 3-pointer.

Just like that, Hilemon’s heroics had been erased and the lead was back to six. Hilemon gave it another try, hitting a floater in traffic to cut the lead back to four, but the Wildcats had an answer for everything the Patriots threw at them down the stretch.

Most of those answers came from Miller and senior forward Eli Pritchard, who combined for 26 points on the night. The game-clincher came on a big block by junior post Eli Tillery, his second in as many minutes. With 45 seconds remaining, Hilemon pulled up for what looked to be an open jumper from the top of the key. But Tillery and his imposing wingspan had other plans.

Tillery soared out of the paint to tip the shot, causing it to drop just short of the rim. Madison fouled on the ensuing possession, signaling the beginning of the end. From there, it was only a question of Draughn’s free throw shooting. It wasn’t flawless, but it was more than enough to cement the win.

After a back-and-forth first quarter, Draughn finally opened a lead early in the second when Josh Elkins hit a pair of back-to-back 3s. Ninety seconds later, Eli Pritchard tacked on another one to extend the lead to into double-digits. He finished the quarter with eight points and Draughn led 33-24 at the break.

Eli Pritchard led the Wildcats with 17 points, Vess added 12 and Miller had nine. Hilemon led the way for the Patriots with 16 points and Abram Allison added another 12.

GIRLS

Draughn 61, Madison 27

The Lady Wildcats (9-3, 4-0 WHC) blew out the Lady Patriots at home on Tuesday to remain undefeated in league action so far.

Draughn already had the game will in hand when Ella Abernathy hit an off-balance layup with two Madison defenders hanging on her in the second quarter. The three-point play, which extended the Draughn lead to 23, put an exclamation point on a 19-0 run spanning two quarters,

The first period was decisive for Draughn. In the opening minutes, the Lady Wildcats were plagued by turnovers and missed opportunities. When they finally settled in, they began going to work down low, converting in the paint and earning trips to the free throw line.

On defense, the full-court press frustrated the Lady Patriots, at times making it a struggle for them to even get the ball across midcourt. Fouls also mounted quickly for Madison as the quarter ground on. Only five minutes in, trailing by six, the Lady Patriots committed their seventh team foul, sending the Wildcats into the bonus. It was another 8 minutes before Draughn notched team foul No. 7.

When Ella Abernathy dropped a buzzer-beating 2 to end the quarter, DHS had built 17-8 lead.

Draughn continued to force fouls and score at the line in the second and Madison had to rotate players in and out to keep as many out of foul trouble as possible.

Four minutes into the quarter, an Ella Abernathy three-point play made the score 31-8, and at the break, it was a 26-point lead. Madison wouldn’t get closer than 24 in the second half.

After the game, Ella Abernathy was honored in front of the home crowd for becoming the fifth player in school history to score 1,000 career points during a Dec. 21 game against Ashe County.

Aubrie Snyder’s 17 points led a balanced scoring attack for the Lady Wildcats, who saw nine players get on the scoresheet. Ella Abernathy added another 13 for Draughn and Zoe Rector came off the bench for nine.

Jadelyn Frasure and Zannah Sharp paced the Lady Patriots with eight points apiece.