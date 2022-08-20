Draughn breezes past Thomas Jefferson in opener

VALDESE — The Draughn football team had to wait a year longer than it expected to face Thomas Jefferson for the first time, but it turned out to be well worth it.

Last fall, a season-opening road game with the Gryphons got canceled due to the host team being exposed to COVID-19. This time around in Valdese, the Wildcats got exactly what they wanted with a 43-0 nonconference victory to open the season late Friday.

Playing minus junior running back Nigel Dula, the reigning county player of the year, due to an injury, the first quarter was an offensive struggle as the Wildcats couldn’t find the right groove to advance the ball downfield.

A huge swing occurred as the second quarter started when Connor Pinkerton recorded an interception and quarterback Eli Tillery followed it up two plays later with a 77-yard scamper to the end zone.

That started a 23-point run to lead at halftime, with 20 more points added in the second half.

“I was pleased with the way our kids played, but I wasn’t pleased with the way we started,” said Draughn football coach Chris Powell. “We started off sluggish offensively, but the defense came out flying around. It took us a quarter to get going and the guys up front made it a different ballgame.”

The other second-quarter scoring plays for Draughn (1-0) included an 18-yard run by Justice Cunningham, who was the feature back in Dula’s stead, a 53-yard connection from Tillery to Zach Pinkerton, and a safety off a botched Thomas Jefferson punt.

Tillery and Zach Pinkerton hooked up again in the third quarter on an 80-yard reception and Cunningham busted in on a five-yard touchdown run.

Cunningham finished with a career-high total of 111 rushing yards on just 15 carries, Tillery passed for 217 yards on 8 of 20 passing with one interception, and Zach Pinkerton gained 137 receiving yards on just three catches.

“It was just the O-line. They helped me out a lot,” said Cunningham of his strong showing.

Donnell Wilkins put in the finishing touches on the win with a three-yard rushing touchdown following a 14-yard reception between backup quarterback John Robert Abernathy and receiver Skylar Hudson.

Wilkins also was a key player on the defensive side of the ball for the hosts.

“As a team, we played good. Overall, the defense played more aggressively than last year,” said Wilkins.

Other key defensive standouts included Kelton Mitchell (sack), Connor Pinkerton (tackle for loss, interception), Luke Rector (tackle for loss), Elijah Pritchard (pass breakup), Marshall Brinkley (interception), Will Price, Bryan Sanchez and Hampton Blackwell

Sterling Radabaugh and Rudy Mendoza shared kicking duties for DHS, with the pair combining for three successful extra point tries.

The Wildcats hit the road this coming Friday to face county rival Patton.