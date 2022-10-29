Draughn caps undefeated Western Highlands title run with 49-21 win

VALDESE — Draughn. The Wildcats. DHS. Chris Powell’s boys from Valdese.

There are several names to choose from when talking about the Draughn football team.

But now, there’s a new moniker for the squad, and one with quite a bit more clout.

Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference champions. And undefeated champs, at that.

The first league title in program history was wrapped up in unblemished fashion with a 49-21 Senior Night blowout of Mountain Heritage on Friday night, a nice cap for a major leap of a season that saw the Wildcats (9-1, 6-0 WHC) rise from a distant third place in last year’s conference standings to unquestioned frontrunner this fall.

Draughn beat Mitchell and Mountain Heritage, the two WHC stalwarts who humbled them in blowout losses last year, by a combined 105-42 margin this go-around to seize control.

“It means the world,” said Powell, who brought his program to its long-desired height in his fifth season at the helm. “These kids have worked hard. But it’s not just about these kids here. It’s not just about the kids who have been here for our tenure. But it’s about every kid who’s been through the program here at Draughn High School. It’s about every coach they’ve put on the sideline at Draughn High School.

“They all were a part of this in some way, shape or form. Coach (Scott) Lambert spent many years of his life dedicated to this program. This win’s for him. This win’s for his assistant coaches, and the others who have been around. I can’t even put it into words right now because I’ve seen these kids go to work every single day and give it everything they have.”

Draughn scored 49 points or more in all six conference games, winning them by a combined score of 336-90 — a far cry from last year’s bronze-medal effort.

“This means everything to me,” said senior linebacker Donnell Wilkins. “This is a moment I’ve been waiting for my whole life. We’ve worked so hard to get better and build team chemistry and work together. It all paid off tonight.

“I felt like (this started) last December. Everyone was in the weight room, everyone was pushing hard, everyone was keeping in shape. Everybody was working together to better themselves and this team, and I think that’s what really pushed us this far.”

Against the Cougars, Draughn didn’t get off to its typical fast start. The visitors got the ball first and worked an effective ball-control offense to eat up more than half of the first quarter and go up 7-0. But the Wildcats didn’t take too long to respond, driving until junior quarterback Eli Tillery found Zach Pinkerton from 10 yards out to tie the game.

It looked like Mountain Heritage might answer back, but the drive stalled near midfield. On fourth down, Eli Pritchard fired off the line, blocked the Cougars’ punt, scooped up the loose ball after it rolled to the far sideline, and rambled 34 yards for a touchdown and a 14-7 advantage.

“I saw that I was uncovered and they had a high snap, so I knew that I could get close,” Pritchard said. “I reached out real wide and actually got it and saw it bouncing, so I made a beeline for it. I muffed it the first time and scooped it up and then ran it all the way back.”

After a methodical Mountain Heritage drive retied the game, Tillery and the offense went on the march again with a familiar result — this TD pass to Pinkerton covering 20 yards.

A 10-play Cougar drive stalled out at the Draughn 22-yard line with 14.5 seconds left to go before the half, and DHS delivered a staggering blow with a one-play scoring drive on a 78-yard TD pass down the seam from — no surprise — Tillery to Pinkerton.

“We just knew that we could attack them down the middle,” Pinkerton said. “We saw it on film that their safeties were split far apart on the outside. We just attacked that. Eli (Tillery) had some darts down the field.”

Draughn got the ball first to start the second half and the rout was on when Nigel Dula’s 50-yard touchdown run made it 34-14. The lead grew to 42-14 with Tillery’s 16-yard TD run and a 15-yard connection from Tillery to Dula in the fourth quarter set the final score.

Tillery finished 13 of 18 for 223 yards with the four TDs, adding 54 yards and his other score on seven carries. He hit Pinkerton four times for 122 yards, all in the first half. Connor Pinkerton (5-45), Dula (2-31), Jacob Mull (1-17) and Tywan Nemorin (1-8) also caught Tillery passes.

“Last year, (Zach Pinkerton) got hurt. I told him in the preseason, ‘I’m going to get you every touchdown I can,’” Tillery said. “That’s what we’ve been doing all year. ... (Finding him down the seam) was the game plan.”

Dula carried 15 times for 164 yards as he went over the 1,000-yard mark for the season despite missing most of the nonconference slate.

Wilkins led the defense with 16 tackles, including two for loss. Hampton Blackwell made 11 stops (one for loss). Pritchard also had a strip-sack and Mull (pass breakup), Connor Pinkerton and Luke Rector had stops in the backfield. Trevor Houston tallied a pair of pass breakups.

Seeding for the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs occurred late Saturday. Draughn was projected as a single-digit seed in the West, likely guaranteeing a couple home playoff games with wins.