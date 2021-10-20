Draughn crushes Madison 35-7 despite penalties (with video)

VALDESE — In a game that saw both squads hit with more than a full field’s length of penalties, only the Draughn football team was good enough to net a positive result.
The Wildcats’ 200-yard rushing attack and smothering defense more than offset 14 flags for 125 yards, keeping the clamps on Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference opponent Madison at home in a rescheduled game Tuesday night, 35-7.
Sophomore running back Nigel Dula carried a heavy load on offense, totaling four touchdowns and a whopping 302 yards from scrimmage for Draughn (5-3, 4-1 WHC). His 26 carries went for 207 yards and three TDs and he also reeled in three passes for 95 yards and a score.
His 1-yard scoring run and subsequent two-point conversion run in the second quarter made it 14-0, essentially putting the game out of reach before halftime as the Patriots’ offense stalled. He made it 20-0 with a 4-yard rush in the third frame then finished off the game with a 28-yard TD reception from Eli Tillery and a 6-yard carry into the end zone in the fourth period.
“We just kept driving down the field,” Dula said after going past 1,000 yards rushing for the season and reaching 19 career rushing TDs to tie for second place on the DHS career chart.
“The O-line did their thing tonight. I’m proud of them,” he added. “We can do anything when our whole offense works together. And I know I can play both sides (as a rusher and receiver).”
On the other side of the ball, the Wildcats’ pass rush had the answer the one time Madison had a chance to get back into contention. Shortly after a visitors’ 73-yard TD run and a Draughn interception on the first play afterward, the Patriots drove to a first-and-10 on the 11-yard-line eyeing a chance to get within six points of the hosts.
But after Daylin Pritchard stopped the MHS runner for no gain, Luke Rector and Will Seagle earned sacks for losses of 14 and 10 yards, respectively, with a Madison holding penalty from five yards deep in the backfield in between. The result was a fourth-and-49 at the 50-yard line.
And a punt.
“I feel like it was really just good calls by the coaches,” Seagle said. “We had good reads and a lot of good teamwork. (Sacks are) exhilarating. It’s one of the best feelings in the game.”
The run defense was nearly as good. Aside from the breakaway touchdown, the Wildcats gave up just nine net yards on Madison’s other 33 attempts.
All told, Madison netted just 16 yards on the night when factoring in 13 penalties for 113 yards.
“I think it was a good effort from all parts (of the defense) — linebackers, line, DBs — everyone played their part,” said DHS middle linebacker Donnell Wilkins. “The line got pressure, the linebackers brought the pressure on blitzes, the DBs knew their coverage and kept that coverage.”
The Draughn offense had nice balance, as well, even with the monster night for Dula. Tillery connected on 12 of 17 passes for 210 yards and two TDs, including a first-quarter 29-yard strike to Daylin Pritchard, who finished with 52 yards on a game-high four receptions. Tywan Nemorin added 39 yards on three catches and Connor Pinkerton and Jacob Mull combined for 24 on two.
“We finally came off the football,” said DHS coach Chris Powell. “I felt like we dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides. And our offense got rolling. Nigel ran the ball hard, Justice (Cunningham) ran the ball hard and Eli made some huge throws. He escaped pressure in the pocket a couple times and Daylin, Pinkerton, Tywan and Jacob made great plays at huge times.
“Even with the penalties, I feel like we finally played a complete ballgame. We didn’t have a quarter where we just kind of laid down or we got complacent. We played for four quarters, and that’s what we need.”
Wilkins led the defense with eight tackles, including one for loss. Thomas Lambert and Daylin Pritchard had two stops in the backfield apiece, Rector (two forced fumbles) and Seagle had one additional stop for loss apiece, and Zaydin Pritchard had a tackle for loss. Chase Davis also had a sack. Malachi Silver grabbed an interception.
The stout defensive performance came despite the fact that there was some mystery around the Patriots’ offense coming into the contest.
“On a quick turnaround after playing Friday night and really only having one day of prep, we had caught wind that (Madison’s) quarterback was out and that they were doing a bunch of different stuff,” Powell said. “So, we really didn’t know what formation they were going to come out in on offense. I was very proud of our defense early on for adjusting and getting them behind on the chains.”
The Wildcats have another quick turnaround this weekend, stepping out of WHC play to host non-league Polk County on Saturday at 6 p.m. After that, it’ll be another tall task and trip up the hill to take on league foe Mountain Heritage on Oct. 29 to end the regular season.
The contest will determine who finishes runner-up to powerhouse Mitchell in the conference.
“We know we’ve set ourselves up to go up the mountain in two weeks to take on Mountain Heritage for the No. 2 spot in the conference,” Powell said. “And that’s been our goal.”
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.