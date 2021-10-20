Draughn crushes Madison 35-7 despite penalties (with video)

On the other side of the ball, the Wildcats’ pass rush had the answer the one time Madison had a chance to get back into contention. Shortly after a visitors’ 73-yard TD run and a Draughn interception on the first play afterward, the Patriots drove to a first-and-10 on the 11-yard-line eyeing a chance to get within six points of the hosts.

But after Daylin Pritchard stopped the MHS runner for no gain, Luke Rector and Will Seagle earned sacks for losses of 14 and 10 yards, respectively, with a Madison holding penalty from five yards deep in the backfield in between. The result was a fourth-and-49 at the 50-yard line.

And a punt.

“I feel like it was really just good calls by the coaches,” Seagle said. “We had good reads and a lot of good teamwork. (Sacks are) exhilarating. It’s one of the best feelings in the game.”

The run defense was nearly as good. Aside from the breakaway touchdown, the Wildcats gave up just nine net yards on Madison’s other 33 attempts.

All told, Madison netted just 16 yards on the night when factoring in 13 penalties for 113 yards.