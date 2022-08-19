Draughn eager for new heights with tons of production returning

VALDESE — Rarely does a high school football team get to return the county’s leading passer and rusher from the season before, with neither of them being seniors.

But that’s exactly what Draughn gets to do this fall.

The trend for the Wildcats looks decidedly upward with the return of juniors Eli Tillery at quarterback and Nigel Dula, the reigning county player of the year, at running back, along with a supporting cast headed up by senior wide receiver Tywan Nemorin, a stout group of linemen led by senior Luke Rector and a worthy defense paced by veteran Donnell Wilkins.

“This team has been together, a lot of them, for four years now,” said Draughn head coach Chris Powell, who is entering his fifth season at the school. “They’ve really succeeded in the past, and we’re hoping for that again this year. We’ve got great leadership across the board with these upperclassmen and a lot of talent on the field.

“If we can stay healthy, we feel excited about what can happen this year.”

Last fall, Dula ran for 1,890 yards and 19 touchdowns on 219 carries, Tillery passed for 1,379 yards and 15 touchdowns, and Nemorin was the county’s third-leading receiver with 301 yards and two scores on 17 receptions, all of which helped DHS advance to the second round of the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs in its first year in that classification.

That formidable playmaking trio may have to be even more productive for the immediate goal of contending for a league championship in the top-heavy Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference, paced by 1A superpower Mitchell and 2A stalwart Mountain Heritage.

Powell acknowledged that the big plays those teams can bust are what make them a challenge, and any errors on either side of scrimmage can be costly.

“The biggest thing defensively we focused on this preseason is tackling,” Powell said. “You go back and look at those two games we lost in the conference, we missed a tremendous amount of tackles. We didn’t play sound football defensively and offensively, we turned the football over.

“You go back to the Mitchell game, we were able to drive the ball down the field on several occasions and we shot ourselves in the foot. At the end of the day, to be able to compete with them, I feel like we’ve got athletes to do so. But we’ve got to be disciplined.”