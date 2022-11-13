Draughn, East Burke, Freedom girls work at Super Saturday

Basketball action involving a scoreboard normally indicates a winner and loser.

That wasn't the case at the Freedom girls basketball team’s Super Saturday scrimmage event at Freedom High School and Table Rock Middle School. The event consisted of girls teams from 20 schools, including Burke County's Draughn, East Burke and Freedom squads.

"We're trying to develop 11 players in scrimmages," East Burke coach Crystal Bartlett said after the Lady Cavaliers' session against Ardrey Kell. East Burke also scrimmaged with Alexander Central and Kings Mountain. "The important thing here is to work on rotations. The girls played hard. We have a lot of young girls, so this is a good experience for them."

Freedom coach Amber Reddick expressed a similar sentiment after a scrimmage against Newton-Conover. The Lady Patriots also scrimmaged against West Cabarrus and Franklin.

"It's a good day of basketball for everybody," she said. "We get to see where everybody is and see how teams improve as the season goes along."

The Lady Patriots have no seniors returning from the 18-8 team which reached the second round of the NCHSAA 3A state playoffs last winter. The 2022-23 squad includes three juniors, seven sophomores and three freshmen.

"We are a very, very young team," Reddick said. "We are excited about our potential. Right now, our defense is a step off."

Bartlett's Lady Cavaliers do include a pair of seniors (6-footer Aubree Grigg and 5-9 Taylor Bostain) from the 2021-22 team, which finished 15-9 and second in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference. They also include three juniors, four sophomores and three freshmen.

"I was pleased with everybody," Bartlett said. "We've got a lot of young people, and this is a valuable time for them. We did a great job handling the press and making passes."

Draughn coach Liz Taylor said she was looking for which players worked well together in the Lady Wildcats' opening scrimmage against Bunker Hill. Draughn also scrimmaged against Central Davidson and McDowell.

"I was really impressed with the ball movement (against Bunker Hill)," Taylor said.

The Lady Wildcats are looking to build on the 2021-22 season that included an 18-7 record and a second-place finish in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference.

The 2022-23 squad includes three seniors (Maddison Powell, Ella Abernathy and Aubrie Snyder), three juniors and five freshmen.

"We want to see how well we can come together on the floor," Taylor said, "what we can improve on, and what we can do to get better before the season starts."

The remaining Super Saturday participants were Charlotte Catholic, Davie County, Hickory, Lincoln Charter, Providence, Providence Day, Shelby and South Caldwell.