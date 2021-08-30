Draughn-EB football off; Wildcats playing Hickory

VALDESE — For the third straight week to start the season overall and the second in a row versus an in-county foe, the Draughn football team’s schedule has changed due to COVID-19 issues for its opponent.

Due to a quarantine for the East Burke squad confirmed Monday, the “Five Miles of Wild” rivalry game is off, but the Wildcats have found another replacement opponent. DHS coach Chris Powell announced Monday that his team this Friday instead will host non-league Hickory.

Draughn’s Week 1 opponent, Thomas Jefferson, was shelved about 24 hours in advance of kickoff due to COVID problems, and DHS found a replacement opponent in Polk County at home on Oct. 22. The Wildcats found out that their original Week 2 foe, in-county rival Patton, could not play less than 12 hours in advance and quickly found a new opponent to host the next day on Saturday, Mount Airy. Draughn learned of the EB cancelation about five days before.

Powell told The News Herald that had he foreseen these issues, he would have been in favor of playing another spring football season as the NCHSAA did earlier this year.

“I get that nobody can control it and it’s no one’s fault, but it’s frustrating for our kids and our coaches (to) spend six hours compiling a game plan and breaking down film for nothing,” he said.

