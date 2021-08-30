Draughn-EB football off; Wildcats playing Hickory

VALDESE — For the third straight week to start the season overall and the second in a row versus an in-county foe, the Draughn football team’s schedule has changed due to COVID-19 issues for its opponent.
Due to a quarantine for the East Burke squad confirmed Monday, the “Five Miles of Wild” rivalry game is off, but the Wildcats have found another replacement opponent. DHS coach Chris Powell announced Monday that his team this Friday instead will host non-league Hickory.
Draughn’s Week 1 opponent, Thomas Jefferson, was shelved about 24 hours in advance of kickoff due to COVID problems, and DHS found a replacement opponent in Polk County at home on Oct. 22. The Wildcats found out that their original Week 2 foe, in-county rival Patton, could not play less than 12 hours in advance and quickly found a new opponent to host the next day on Saturday, Mount Airy. Draughn learned of the EB cancelation about five days before.
Powell told The News Herald that had he foreseen these issues, he would have been in favor of playing another spring football season as the NCHSAA did earlier this year.
“I get that nobody can control it and it’s no one’s fault, but it’s frustrating for our kids and our coaches (to) spend six hours compiling a game plan and breaking down film for nothing,” he said.
East Burke second-year coach Derrick Minor confirmed that his varsity Cavaliers are in COVID protocols, but that the program’s JV game at Freedom late Monday would proceed as planned.
“Due to COVID-19 case(s) and quarantines impacting the varsity team, this Friday’s game has been canceled,” Minor said via text. “JVs are still good.”
With a bye coming up in Week 4, EB has not said whether or not it will seek a replacement game or if the team will be out of quarantine by then. The Cavs’ next game on the slate is the Catawba Valley 2A Conference opener at home versus Maiden on Sept. 17.
EB hosted Freedom this past Friday, but FHS athletic director Antonio Lyerly told The News Herald there were no changes made to that team’s schedule thus far.
Elsewhere in local prep sports Monday, the Draughn volleyball team’s scheduled nonconference match at home versus Alexander Central was called off, DHS athletic director Eric Shehan confirmed.
And at the middle school football level, East Burke’s season-opening home nonconference game versus Grandview was pushed back one day from Wednesday to Thursday.