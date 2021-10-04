 Skip to main content
Draughn football game Friday postponed
Draughn football game Friday postponed

  Updated
210924 DHS FB 50.jpg (copy)

Draughn quarterback Eli Tillery scrambles out of the pocket during a football game at Avery County in this Sept. 24 file photo. 

 Rusty Jones, The News Herald

VALDESE — The Draughn football team‘s home game scheduled for Friday versus Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference opponent Madison has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Madison program.

A post on the Draughn Wildcats Football group page on Facebook on Monday evening read: “Our game for Friday night against Madison has currently been postponed due to a quarantine situation within their program. Our athletic departments are working together to ensure that conference games get played. As soon as we have more information we will let you know. Thanks for your patience and understanding.”

It marks the fourth time in Draughn’s first seven scheduled contests this season that its opponent has been unable to play due to COVID.

The Wildcats‘ first three games — against Thomas Jefferson, Patton and East Burke — were all canceled. Draughn found replacement opponents in Mount Airy and Hickory for Weeks 2 and 3 and added a game versus Polk County for its originally scheduled bye week to replace the Thomas Jefferson game. 

Draughn is 3-3 overall, including 2-1 in WHC games to date. 

