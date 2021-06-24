Draughn football hosting 7-on-7 tournament Saturday

VALDESE — The Draughn football program, under the direction of fourth-year coach Chris Powell, is hosting an eight-team 7-on-7 tournament on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.

Freedom will also be in attendance, as will Newton-Conover, Burns, Hunter Huss, North Gaston, Highland Tech and Starmount.

Each half-hour from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., each squad faces one another in seven pool-play games. Single-elimination tournament play starts at 1:30 with the quarterfinals, continues at 2 p.m. with the semifinals and wraps up with the title game at 2:20 p.m.

Both the game field and practice field at DHS will be used for the scrimmage contests.

