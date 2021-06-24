 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Draughn football hosting 7-on-7 tournament Saturday
0 comments
H.S. football brief

Draughn football hosting 7-on-7 tournament Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

VALDESE — The Draughn football program, under the direction of fourth-year coach Chris Powell, is hosting an eight-team 7-on-7 tournament on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.

Draughn logo - web ONLY
Freedom logo - web only

Freedom will also be in attendance, as will Newton-Conover, Burns, Hunter Huss, North Gaston, Highland Tech and Starmount.

Each half-hour from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., each squad faces one another in seven pool-play games. Single-elimination tournament play starts at 1:30 with the quarterfinals, continues at 2 p.m. with the semifinals and wraps up with the title game at 2:20 p.m.

Both the game field and practice field at DHS will be used for the scrimmage contests.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keon Johnson breaks NBA draft combine vertical jump record

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burke falls late vs. R-S
High School

Burke falls late vs. R-S

  • Updated

RUTHERFORDTON — The Burke Braves Junior American Legion baseball team jumped to a 3-1 lead through two innings Monday at R-S Central, but the …

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert