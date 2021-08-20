 Skip to main content
Draughn football opener canceled; Wildcats find replacement game later in season
2 comments
H.S. football

Draughn football opener canceled; Wildcats find replacement game later in season

  Updated
  • 2
Draughn football cancellation

Draughn lineman Luke Rector, 53, looks to the sideline during a Burke County Jamboree scrimmage at Freedom High School in this Aug. 13 file photo.

 Rusty Jones, The News Herald

VALDESE — The Draughn football team’s scheduled season opener for Friday at Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the TJCA program.

TJCA officials notified Draughn that the football team would be unable to play this week on Thursday around 6:30 p.m. The game will be considered a no contest as opposed to a forfeit since the reason for TJCA being unable to play is COVID-related.

The game between the Wildcats and Gryphons would have been the schools’ first meeting on the gridiron and pitted the No. 7 and No. 8 teams, respectively, in the Friday Nights in Carolina 1A preseason power rankings.

Draughn sought a fill-in opponent to play Friday night in the state’s opening week of regular-season games, but those efforts didn't pan out. Instead, the Wildcats have added a nonconference game against Polk County on Oct. 22 in Valdese. Draughn's season will start next Friday (Aug. 27) at home against Burke County rival Patton.

Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.

