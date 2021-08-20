Draughn football opener canceled; Wildcats seeking late replacement game

VALDESE — The Draughn football team’s scheduled season opener for Friday at Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the TJCA program.

TJCA officials notified Draughn that the football team would be unable to play this week on Thursday around 6:30 p.m. The game will be considered a no contest as opposed to a forfeit since the reason for TJCA being unable to play is COVID-related.

The game between the Wildcats and Gryphons would have been the schools’ first meeting on the gridiron and pitted the No. 7 and No. 8 teams, respectively, in the Friday Nights in Carolina 1A preseason power rankings.

Draughn is currently still active in seeking a fill-in opponent to play Friday night in the state’s opening week of regular-season games. If DHS cannot find an opponent, it appears they will be limited to nine regular-season games starting next Friday (Aug. 27) at home against Burke County rival Patton.

Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.