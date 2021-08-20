 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Draughn football opener canceled; Wildcats seeking late replacement game
2 comments
alert featured
H.S. football

Draughn football opener canceled; Wildcats seeking late replacement game

  • Updated
  • 2
{{featured_button_text}}
Draughn football cancellation

Draughn lineman Luke Rector, 53, looks to the sideline during a Burke County Jamboree scrimmage at Freedom High School in this Aug. 13 file photo.

 Rusty Jones, The News Herald

VALDESE — The Draughn football team’s scheduled season opener for Friday at Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the TJCA program.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

TJCA officials notified Draughn that the football team would be unable to play this week on Thursday around 6:30 p.m. The game will be considered a no contest as opposed to a forfeit since the reason for TJCA being unable to play is COVID-related.

The game between the Wildcats and Gryphons would have been the schools’ first meeting on the gridiron and pitted the No. 7 and No. 8 teams, respectively, in the Friday Nights in Carolina 1A preseason power rankings.

Draughn is currently still active in seeking a fill-in opponent to play Friday night in the state’s opening week of regular-season games. If DHS cannot find an opponent, it appears they will be limited to nine regular-season games starting next Friday (Aug. 27) at home against Burke County rival Patton.

Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.

2 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will the Chicago Bears hang with the Buffalo Bills?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert