Draughn, Freedom county's best in NCHSAA's first football RPI ratings

CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association on Tuesday released its first RPI ratings — which for the first time this school year will be used to set state playoff fields — for football, volleyball and boys soccer.

The ratings take into account a team's winning percentage, its opponents' winning percentage, and its opponents' opponents' winning percentage. The method replaces a formula based on MaxPreps power rankings used the last few years.

In football, Freedom has Burke County's highest overall rating while Draughn is ranked the highest in its classification.

The Patriots (3-1) have a .505 RPI, good for 20th of the 54 teams in 3A West. Pisgah is tops in 3A West with an RPI of .743.

The Wildcats (2-2, 1-0 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) are 16th of the 34 squads in 1A West with a .492 RPI. Eastern Randolph leads 1A West with a .722 RPI.

And in 2A West, East Burke (1-1) is 42nd out of 51 teams with an RPI of .400 and Patton (0-3, 0-1 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) is 49th with a .282 RPI. Reidsville leads the way in that class with an RPI of .728.