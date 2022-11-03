Draughn, Freedom open postseason vs. very different opponents

The Draughn and Freedom football teams face opponents with vastly different track-records as both squads open the NCHSAA state playoffs on Friday night.

The Wildcats, the No. 6 seed in 1A West, stay home in Valdese to face a two-win team in No. 27 West seed Union Academy while the Patriots, the No. 21 seed in 3A West, have a long trip to Thomasville to take on No. 12 West seed Ledford, which has only lost once.

For Draughn, it’s a somewhat-unique opportunity for a little quick school-to-school revenge after Union Academy knocked DHS out of the volleyball playoffs in the third round last week.

“They’ve had a phenomenal volleyball program, and our girls went down there last week and gave them a good run, but unfortunately came up a little short,” Draughn coach Chris Powell said. “We’re hoping to be able to get after them pretty good and get a little payback.”

The metrics certainly seem to favor the Wildcats (9-1), who swept through the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference to gain the first league title in program history, never winning by fewer than four touchdowns. The Cardinals, meanwhile, finished fifth in the six-team Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference with their only league win coming via forfeit versus South Stanly in the regular-season finale. Union Academy’s only other win was a 42-0 nonconference shutout of Wake Prep Academy in the season-opener.

UA (2-8) has not scored more than 14 points in any game since. The team’s main threat is senior Patrick Miller, a quarterback who is both the team’s leading passer (43 of 106, 885 yards, three TDs, eight INTs) and rusher (76-446-3). His favorite targets are sophomore C.J. Hartley (23-438-2) and 6-4 senior Ezra Martin (14-393-2).

“They’ve got a decent quarterback (in Miller),” Powell said. “He’s a dual-threat quarterback. He’s a lefty, so they tend to put their best receiver — which, in my opinion, is Ezra Martin — to his left, our defense’s right. He can go up and get the ball. So, we’ve got to put pressure on (Miller) at quarterback and contain him.”

Even considering the Cardinals’ lack of on-field success this fall, the Wildcats don’t plan on underestimating their opponent.

“We talk every week about not looking at a team’s record,” Powell said. “No. 1, they’re in the playoffs for a reason. We try to eliminate the fact that their record might not be there. They’ve played some pretty dadgum-good football teams. They’ve got athletes on the field. We’ve got to go out and focus on executing and us doing what we’re supposed to do offensively, defensively and on special teams.”

Still, the scales seem to tip heavily in favor of Draughn, whose offense features the county’s leading passer in Eli Tillery (106 of 176, 1,805 yards, 27 TDs, three INTs), its leading rusher in Nigel Dula (95-1,113-17) and its leading receiver in Zach Pinkerton (36-789-15), and whose defense is by far the stingiest in the county.

The Patriots (6-4), on the other hand, will have to find ways to slow down the Panthers (9-1), who have a high-powered offense and finished second in the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference with their only loss coming to undefeated league champion Oak Grove, the No. 3 West seed.

Ledford is guided by senior dual-threat quarterback Nathan Carr, who has completed 85 of 134 passes for 1,584 yards and 21 touchdowns with no interceptions and has run 124 times for 936 yards and 17 more scores. Junior running back Alex Sanford (118-1,366-20) is certainly no slouch, either. Senior Kamden White (27-627-11) is the leading receiver.

“(Carr) is a heck of a player at quarterback,” FHS coach Justin Hawn said. “He’s a very, very talented thrower and a very talented runner. He’s really who makes them go. But then, they also have their big back (Sanford) who’s hard to bring down and runs hard. Honestly, this year, they’ve had a lot of similarities, at times, with us just with having some of that dual-threat ability and a big back in the backfield.”

Hawn is referring to Freedom quarterbacks Landon Cox (58 of 96, 745 yards, eight TDs, four INTs), the county’s second-leading passer, and Jaylen Barnett (56 of 98, 581 yards, four TDs, three INTs), who is third in the county in passing and also ranks in the top 10 in rushing (seventh; 95-627-13) and receiving (eighth; 19-138-3), as well as power back B.G. Hampton (134-932-11), the third leading rusher in the county. Senior receiver Sacred Baylor (32-497-5) is second in the county despite missing several games due to injury.

The Patriots also are faced with the challenge of a two-hour-plus bus ride, but they have a little bit of experience in that type of logistics with nonconference trips to Central Cabarrus and Forestview and Northwestern 3A/4A Conference travel to Ashe County and Watauga already under their belts.

“We’ve had four long road trips already this year, so our kids are prepared for it,” Hawn said. “Our team understands the preparation it takes and the mental aspect of it. Our goal is to go down there and win. There’s no goal in the playoffs other than that. That’s really what we’re planning on doing, and that’s how confident we have to be going into it.”

With wins, Draughn would advance to the 1A second round next Friday to host either No. 11 West seed Mitchell (7-3), the WHC runner-up that DHS beat 56-21 in the regular season, or No. 22 West seed South Davidson (4-6), while Freedom would either travel to No. 5 West seed Northwest Cabarrus (9-1) or host No. 28 West seed Ashbrook (4-6) in 3A.