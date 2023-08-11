Three of Burke County’s four high school football teams got in preseason tune-ups with valuable scrimmage time on Wednesday evening.

Draughn traveled to Bunker Hill, Freedom visited Hendersonville and Patton hit the road for Cherryville while East Burke was idle ahead of Friday evening’s Burke County Jamboree, which included all four county squads in action at DHS.

In Claremont, the Wildcats, coming off a Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference championship and a trip to the NCHSAA 1A West Regional finals, twice rotated 10 plays of varsity offense and 10 plays of varsity defense with the host Bears before switching to JV for the same format. The scrimmage’s second half included 20 total plays of red zone offense and defense for both the varsity and JV squads against Bunker Hill, as well.

Draughn coach Chris Powell said quarterback Eli Tillery, wide receivers Connor Pinkerton and Sterling Radabaugh, and lineman Jesus Becerra were some of the team’s offensive standouts while Shaydon Pino, Jacob Mull, Hampton Blackwell, Alex Wright and Justice Cunningham made big plays on the defensive side of the ball.

“I was very pleased with how we played after we settled down. We had a lot of guys making their first starts and you could see the nerves early,” Powell said. “Once we settled in, I thought we played pretty well. We moved the ball well, especially throwing. You kind of expect that a little more early on since we threw so much this summer. Defensively, we were getting 11 hats to the ball on most plays.

“We have to continue to get in shape. We have to work on being disciplined and focusing on doing our job individually, which will take care of the team aspect."

In Hendersonville, the Patriots rotated 10-play drives with the host Bearcats, FHS coach Justin Hawn said. The teams then rotated red zone opportunities, followed by a running-clock quarter.

Some of Freedom’s biggest plays of the evening included a long touchdown pass from Kaden Davis to Kobe Johnson, a TD run by Mikey Cowling, an interception by Tiras Walker and a forced fumble and fumble recovery by Julius Reid Surratt.

Added Hawn: “Jaylen Barnett had some excellent plays. Cowling and Surratt led the defense.”

No details were immediately available from the Panthers’ trip to Cherryville to face the host Ironmen.

While the Cavaliers were not in action Wednesday night, coach Derrick Minor indicated the team’s second full week of practice went well.”