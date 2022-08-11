Draughn, Freedom, Patton get in preseason work before Jamboree

The Patton football team got a good look at real-speed conditions on Wednesday night as it hosted a preseason scrimmage versus Cherryville.

The teams first tackled three series of eight to 10 plays on both sides of the ball apiece before at 12-minute game situation session at the end of the scrimmage, which featured two touchdowns for the Ironmen and one for the Panthers to cap off a seven-minute drive.

In both parts of the format, the connection of PHS senior quarterback Randan Clarke to classmate Trevor Smith at receiver was the highlight. As the teams traded series, they first connected for a 12-yard touchdown before Clarke hit Smith on a 39-yard strike later on. The two paired for another TD during the game situation session.

“I just like how we came together,” said Clarke, who is entering his second campaign as starting QB for the Panthers. “It’s been a long summer and everybody’s been working hard. We came together and finally got to hit somebody besides ourselves.

“Me and Trevor have been together for a while, so we’ve kind of got that connection built already.”

Mark Duncan, entering his third year as head coach at Patton, said he was mostly pleased with what he saw during the scrimmage.

“We just did the two things we always tried to do,” Duncan said. “We played together and tried to be the toughest team on the field. I think we’ve shown a lot of growth with that. Our experience with our seniors and our juniors is a plus. A lot of them have been playing for the last two to three years.

“We’ve got some technical stuff we’ve got to work on. But with our confidence, we feel good about what we’re doing. The kids are believing in what we’re doing. It’s just nice to have that.”

Freedom at Newton-Conover

The Patriots traveled to Newton to participate in the Red Devils’ annual preseason scrimmage.

The Freedom offense found success in both facets as Landon Cox tossed touchdown passes to Tavion Dula, Jaylen Barnett and Kaden Lytle, and Jaiden Belin, B.G. Hampton and Curt Young ripped off long runs.

The FHS defense got “outstanding” efforts from Sacred Baylor, Avery Pollard, Chris Hensley and Fredy Vicente Perez, third-year coach Justin Hawn said.

Draughn at South Caldwell

The Wildcats traveled to Sawmills for a joint practice session and scrimmage with the host Spartans.

Draughn, starting its second season in the NCHSAA’s 1A classification, held its own against the nearby 4A competition.

Quarterback Eli Tillery threw two touchdowns in an early 7-on-7 sequence with Justice Cunningham and Zach Pinkerton being on the receiving end of those passes. Connor Pinkerton led on defense, grabbing an interception.

In a full-team scrimmage, Tillery tossed two more touchdowns to Eli Pritchard and Tywan Nemorin and Cunningham ran in a touchdown for the Wildcats. Connor Pinkerton came through again on defense by grabbing an interception off a South Caldwell corner route pass attempt.

The JV teams also scrimmaged, with Sterling Radabaugh being a key performer for Draughn.

Jamboree slate

The Wildcats and Spartans will meet again at Friday night’s Burke County Jamboree, hosted by Patton, as all four county squads take to the field for a final preseason tune-up.

The field at PHS will be split in half and Draughn and South Caldwell use one end and Freedom and South Iredell occupy the other end during the first time slot at 7:30 p.m. At 8:45 p.m., East Burke will face Anderson (S.C.) and the host Panthers will face West Caldwell in the same fashion.

Admission for the Jamboree is $10 per person.