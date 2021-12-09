Draughn girls avenge earlier loss to rival East Burke, 53-46

VALDESE — The rivalry between the girls basketball teams at Draughn and East Burke gained a bit more emotion on Wednesday night on the Lady Wildcats’ home court.

The two teams met last Friday in Icard, with the Lady Cavaliers earning a three-point victory.

This time around, it was Draughn’s night to build a lead and keep it despite a late EB charge. The Lady Wildcats earned the payback victory, 53-46.

“I’m so excited for our girls about the win,” said DHS coach Liz Taylor. “We started off better than we did the first time playing East Burke. That was a big emphasis for us, getting started early. I was just pleased overall with our intensity and teamwork.”

Both squads scored eight points in one quarter of play before the Lady Wildcats (4-2) won the second quarter, 12-6, with Bailey Bryant (four), Ella Abernathy (three), Aubrie Snyder (two), Katie Cozort (two) and Jenna Abernathy scoring in the period.

Aubree Grigg countered for the Lady Cavaliers (2-2), scoring six third-quarter points, and Ally Moore hit a key 3-pointer to trim East Burke’s deficit to 34-27 heading into the fourth quarter.