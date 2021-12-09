Draughn girls avenge earlier loss to rival East Burke, 53-46

VALDESE — The rivalry between the girls basketball teams at Draughn and East Burke gained a bit more emotion on Wednesday night on the Lady Wildcats’ home court.
The two teams met last Friday in Icard, with the Lady Cavaliers earning a three-point victory.
This time around, it was Draughn’s night to build a lead and keep it despite a late EB charge. The Lady Wildcats earned the payback victory, 53-46.
“I’m so excited for our girls about the win,” said DHS coach Liz Taylor. “We started off better than we did the first time playing East Burke. That was a big emphasis for us, getting started early. I was just pleased overall with our intensity and teamwork.”
Both squads scored eight points in one quarter of play before the Lady Wildcats (4-2) won the second quarter, 12-6, with Bailey Bryant (four), Ella Abernathy (three), Aubrie Snyder (two), Katie Cozort (two) and Jenna Abernathy scoring in the period.
Aubree Grigg countered for the Lady Cavaliers (2-2), scoring six third-quarter points, and Ally Moore hit a key 3-pointer to trim East Burke’s deficit to 34-27 heading into the fourth quarter.
Grigg, Kassie Turner, Braelyn Stilwell and Taylor Bostain all scored in the fourth to fuel the comeback rally, but a combined 16 of 20 free throws by Snyder (9 for 12), Ella Abernathy (4 for 4), Jenna Abernathy (2 for 2) and Bryant (1 for 2) sealed the win.
Ella Abernathy led the Lady Wildcats scoring with 14 points and Snyder (13) and Bryant (12) joined her in double figures. Jenna Abernathy (six), Cozort (four) and Regan Winkler (four) completed the scoring for the hosts.
“(Scoring balance) has been a thing for us all season,” Taylor said. “We have multiple people contributing offensively and, of course, defensively. But it’s just great that we have so many people contributing and so many people playing a role in that.”
Grigg led the Lady Cavaliers with 15 points, Turner scored 11 to join her in double digits, Stilwell added nine and Bostain supplied eight.
The Lady Wildcats will try to continue their hot start to the season tonight, staying home to host nonconference Maiden.
“(The start to the season) is pretty much what I expected,” Taylor said. “I expected to get the win against East Burke the last time we played them, but overall, it’s pretty much what I expected.
“I anticipate us starting off in our conference pretty well, too. I’m excited for that to start next week.”
East Burke returns home this evening for another meeting with archrival Freedom.
BOYS
Draughn 79, East Burke 68
Both teams ran wild in the nightcap as the Wildcats (3-3) earned the season sweep over the rival Cavaliers (0-4) despite being outscored, 25-21, in the fourth quarter.
Daylin Pritchard led the way for Draughn, serving as one of five Wildcats in double figures with 17 points.
Zaydin Pritchard, Eli Tillery and Luke Rector each scored 13, totals that included Tillery throwing down a thundering dunk off a fastbreak.
Brayden Schutt was Draughn’s other double-digit scorer with 12 points as the Wildcats’ win came 24 hours after a hard-fought three-point loss to Freedom.
“With the run we put on in the fourth quarter (versus Freedom), I was hoping that momentum could carry over into this game,” said Draughn basketball coach Yates Jensen.
“The energy and the effort were there and East Burke came out and played hard as they always do.”
Logan Coffey had game-high honors for East Burke with 22 points, including two fourth-quarter 3s.
Carter Crump (13) and Christian Primm (11) joined Coffey in double figures for the Cavaliers.
