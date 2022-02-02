Draughn girls avenge lone WHC loss vs. Rosman

Rosman forced a 55-55 tie early in the last period of play before baskets by three Lady Wildcat seniors — Bailey Bryant, Regan Winkler and Kaitlyn Kincaid — boosted the lead to five, 61-56.

A 6 of 8 performance at the foul line down the stretch by Ella Abernathy, who finished with a game-high 25 points, nailed the win down.

“This was one of the best games I was ever a part of,” Ella Abernathy said. “We played hard and came out with a different mentality (in the second half).”

Snyder followed with 15 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double.

“They had a strategy the last game to stop our leading scorers. We weren’t going to let that happen tonight,” Snyder said.

Jenna Abernathy (nine points), Winkler (eight), Bryant (six) and Kincaid (five) completed the Lady Wildcats’ scoring.

BOYS

Draughn 86, Rosman 37

The Wildcats (10-6, 5-1 WHC) easily took care of business in their Senior Night win, leading by 17 after one quarter, 29 at the halftime break and 45 at the end of the third quarter to initiate the mercy-rule running clock.