Draughn girls avenge lone WHC loss vs. Rosman

VALDESE — It required a second-half comeback, but the Draughn girls basketball team consolidated its position as a title contender in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference.
Avenging a three-point overtime road loss at Rosman on Jan. 7, the Lady Wildcats outscored the visiting Lady Tigers 43-28 after the intermission to gain a 68-61 Senior Night win late Tuesday.
Host Draughn won the third quarter 26-16 and held a 17-12 advantage in the finale frame.
Draughn (13-4, 7-1 WHC) now is just one game behind 8-0 Mountain Heritage with four games left to play, including a pair of showdowns with the Lady Cougars on Feb. 8 and Feb. 11.
“We had a game plan going in, and I felt we executed it. We didn’t give up when we were down,” said Lady Wildcats coach Liz Taylor. “I was proud of our consistency.”
Rosman held a 33-25 lead at the halftime break before the Lady Wildcats started the second half on a 14-4 run to gain a two-point lead after the first of three 3-pointers in the quarter by Ella Abernathy.
The Lady Tigers later took back the lead, 46-45, in the third quarter, but an Ella Abernathy basket assisted by Aubrie Snyder plus a free throw and a Jenna Abernathy 3-pointer to beat the buzzer gave Draughn a three-point advantage going into the fourth quarter.
Rosman forced a 55-55 tie early in the last period of play before baskets by three Lady Wildcat seniors — Bailey Bryant, Regan Winkler and Kaitlyn Kincaid — boosted the lead to five, 61-56.
A 6 of 8 performance at the foul line down the stretch by Ella Abernathy, who finished with a game-high 25 points, nailed the win down.
“This was one of the best games I was ever a part of,” Ella Abernathy said. “We played hard and came out with a different mentality (in the second half).”
Snyder followed with 15 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double.
“They had a strategy the last game to stop our leading scorers. We weren’t going to let that happen tonight,” Snyder said.
Jenna Abernathy (nine points), Winkler (eight), Bryant (six) and Kincaid (five) completed the Lady Wildcats’ scoring.
BOYS
Draughn 86, Rosman 37
The Wildcats (10-6, 5-1 WHC) easily took care of business in their Senior Night win, leading by 17 after one quarter, 29 at the halftime break and 45 at the end of the third quarter to initiate the mercy-rule running clock.
Draughn is in second place a full game behind 7-1 Mountain Heritage with six games left.
Brayden Schutt led five Draughn seniors with 15 points, scoring two 3-pointers in the first quarter and adding nine points in the third period.
Daylin Pritchard added 13 points, all scored in the first half, followed by Matt Reep (six) and Beckett Nelson and Trey Kincaid (two apiece).
Junior Eli Pritchard led the Wildcats with 18 points, including 10 in the fourth, with classmate Luke Rector (11) and sophomore Eli Tillery (10) also scoring in double figures.
Zaydin Pritchard (eight points) and Justice Cunningham (one) were the other Draughn scorers.
Draughn hosted a makeup conference game at home versus Owen late Wednesday.
