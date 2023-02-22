VALDESE — Lady Wildcats senior Ella Abernathy was determined not to end her basketball career at Draughn High School in the opening round of the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs.

Abernathy, finishing with a team-high 14 points, made a go-ahead — and, ultimately, winning — 3-point shot with 21 seconds left to lift No. 16 West seed Draughn to a 57-56 win over No. 17 West seed Union Academy.

The win was the first state playoff victory for the Lady Wildcats since 2009, ending a seven-game drought of being eliminated in the opening round.

Abernathy and fellow seniors Maddison Powell, Katie Cozort and Aubrie Snyder will get to play at least one more game, the next one in the second round on Thursday in Burnsville versus No. 1 West seed Mountain Heritage, a Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference foe that swept DHS this season, winning 55-40 at home on Jan. 12 and 51-40 in Valdese on Feb. 7.

The Lady Cougars (24-2) beat No. 32 West seed Bethany (10-17) by an 85-9 score on Tuesday.

“I’m excited that we will meet Mountain Heritage again and got our first playoff win and proud of our team that we survived (the first round),” said Abernathy

Draughn (15-12) started out the opening quarter with a comfortable 9-3 lead before the visiting Lady Cardinals battled to gain an 11-9 lead.

Jenna Abernathy and Cozort led the charge to get Draughn back ahead 23-16 at the end of the first quarter.

Union Academy had a 16-10 second-quarter advantage and the Lady Wildcats held a one-point lead, 33-32, at the halftime break.

The Lady Cardinals again held an advantage over the Lady Wildcats in the third quarter, 11-10, and the score was tied 43-43 heading into the final period of play.

The fourth quarter featured four ties before Abernathy’s winning shot from beyond the arc.

Abernathy added three assists completed by Snyder layups as she finished with 13 points.

Jenna Abernathy also scored 13 points, including two key 3-pointers in the second half, to keep Draughn in the game.

Cozort (seven points), Zoe Rector (six), Powell (two) and Emilee Cook (two) completed the Lady Wildcats’ scoring.

Ranon Suttle led Union Academy with 19 points, with 14 of those scored in the second half.

BOYS

No. 4 Bishop McGuinness 94, No. 29 Draughn 61

The Wildcats (13-14) traveled to Kernersville and were eliminated in the first round of the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs on Tuesday night.

The Villains sprinted out to a 33-10 lead after a quarter and either increased or maintained it in every frame thereafter, claiming the second quarter 21-16 to go up 54-26 at halftime, topping the third period 22-17 to lead 76-43, and holding server with Draughn 18-18 in the fourth quarter to set the final 33-point margin.

The win propelled Bishop McGuinness (22-5) into Thursday’s second round to host No. 13 West seed, which beat No. 20 West seed Winston-Salem Prep (14-11) by a 64-60 score.

Eli Pritchard led Draughn with 13 points, hitting a field goal in each of the final three quarters and going 7 of 9 from the foul line. Zaydin Pritchard (11 points) joined him in double figures, including a trio of 3-pointers in the third period.

John Robert Abernathy (eight points), Luke Rector (seven), Blair Cooper (six), Josh Elkins (six), Ethan Miller (six), Grady Wooden (two) and Tanner Woody (two) also scored for Draughn.

Jamison Graves (25 points), Andrew Schrage (13) and Nicholas Graves (10) led the Villains.