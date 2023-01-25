Draughn girls break out of funk, top Mitchell 58-44

VALDESE — The Draughn girls basketball team broke out of a three-game losing skid on its home court and gained just its third win in eight tries to open the 2023 calendar year after defeating Mitchell 58-44 in Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference play on Tuesday evening.

The Lady Wildcats (11-8, 6-3 WHC) lead 16-9 after one quarter with senior Ella Abernathy making two 3-pointers and freshman Zoe Rector scoring on a pair of baskets.

The visiting Lady Mountaineers took the second quarter 11-9 as free throws by Rector, Katie Cozort, Jenna Abernathy and Aubrie Snyder helped Draughn maintain a 25-20 halftime lead.

Seven points in the third quarter and eight points in the fourth by Rector to total a team-leading 21 points propelled the Lady Wildcats to the win despite Mitchell’s Marybeth Woody dropping three 3-pointers in the second half as part of a 14-point performance.

Ella Abernathy finished with 15 points, including a 4 for 4 mark at the free throw line, with Snyder (eight points), Jenna Abernathy (seven points, five steals), Cozort (five), and Emilee Cook (two) completing the scoring.

BOYS

Mitchell 70, Draughn 62

The host Wildcats built a seven-point third-quarter lead off 3-pointers by D’Andre Moore and Zaydin Pritchard only to see it trickle away in a disappointing loss for the Wildcats (8-11, 6-3 WHC) in league play Tuesday night in Valdese.

Draughn’s lead was whittled down to four, 54-50, at the end of the third quarter before the visiting Mountaineers outscored the Wildcats 20-8 in the last period of play behind nine points from Ty Turbyfill and five points from Dillon Barnett.

Turbyfill finished with a game-high 32 points and Barnett added 22 as double-figure scorers for Mitchell.

Zaydin Pritchard led the Wildcats with 21 points, knocking down seven 3-pointers, with Moore (14 points) and Eli Pritchard (13) also scoring in double figures.

Eli Tillery (five points), Blair Cooper (five) and Luke Rector (four) were other Wildcat scorers.