Draughn girls cruise to WHC semifinals

NEWLAND — This one was pretty much over after a quarter.

In the first round of the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference Tournament on Monday at Avery County High School, the No. 2 seed Draughn girls basketball team used a 23-2 first-quarter advantage to top No. 7 Madison, 68-49, and advance to the second round.

DHS (17-5) next will face No. 3 Rosman on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Newland.

A quartet of 3-pointers — two apiece from sisters Ella Abernathy and Jenna Abernathy — helped spark the outstanding opening quarter, along with five points from Regan Winkler.

The lead was 35-15 at halftime as Jenna Abernathy had another make from beyond the arc in the second quarter and 53-29 at the end of the third period after Kaitlyn Kincaid (4 of 6), Katie Cozort (3 of 4), Ella Abernathy (2 of 2) and Winkler (1 of 2) combined to go 10 of 24 at the foul line in the frame.

Another 3 by Ella Abernathy and additional baskets by Winkler, Rylee Woody, Bailey Bryant and Alexis Diaz and a pair of successful free throws from Emma Brown helped maintain the lead in the fourth quarter.