Draughn girls cruise to win at Madison

MARSHALL — The Draughn girls basketball team cruised to a Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference victory on Friday at Madison, 61-25.

The win moved hot-shooting DHS to 12-8 overall with a 7-3 mark in league play this winter.

The Lady Wildcats jumped out to a commanding 19-2 lead after a quarter on five total 3-pointers from Jenna Abernathy (three), Ella Abernathy and Aubrie Snyder. The other opening-quarter points came on an Ella Abernathy basket and two Zoe Rector free throws.

The second period also belonged to Draughn 18-6 powered by three more makes from beyond the arc from Ella Abernathy (two) and Rector. Snyder had two more buckets and Rector and Taylor Holder also scored field goals of the two point variety as the halftime lead was 37-8.

The teams knotted up 11-11 in the third frame, though Draughn got three more 3-pointers on one apiece from Rector, Jenna Abernathy and Ella Abernathy. The Wildcats took the fourth quarter 13-6, setting the final 36-point margin, as Ella Abernathy made it 12 total 3s for the visitors for the game.

Ella Abernathy (18 points), Jenna Abernathy (12) and Rector (10) all scored in double figures for Draughn. Snyder (seven points), Rylee Woody (four), Kenley Berry (two), Ambria Blalock (two), Katie Cozort (two), Jacey Davis (two) and Holder (two) capped off the scoring for DHS.

The host Lady Patriots had one double-digit scorer in Shelby Reece (10 points).

BOYS

Draughn 56, Madison 38

The Wildcats (9-11, 7-3 WHC) scored an 18-point road conference win Friday in Marshall.

The victory, which snapped a two-game losing streak for the visitors, gave Draughn the season sweep over the Patriots after a 57-51 win in Valdese on Jan. 3.

DHS was up just 26-21 at halftime before outscoring the hosts 30-17 the rest of the way.

Luke Rector posted 18 points and three blocks for Draughn, which also got 10 points and six blocks from Eli Pritchard. Blair Cooper made his first start for the Wildcats, who held the WHC’s leading scorer, Caden Hilemon, to two points.

Draughn, which is second in the league standings behind 9-0 Mountain Heritage, now sits well clear of the rest of the pack, including 4-4 Avery County, 4-5 Madison, 4-5 Mitchell, 3-7 Owen and 1-8 Rosman.

JV GIRLS

Draughn 65, Madison 12

The JV Lady Wildcats routed the host JV Lady Patriots in conference play Friday on the road in Marshall.

Jacey Davis led the onslaught with 28 points. Kenley Berry and Cali Absher added nine points apiece and Adilin Honeycutt scored eight.

JV BOYS

Draughn 52, Madison 21

The JV Wildcats won big in league action Friday on the road in Marshall.

No more details were available.